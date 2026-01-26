The line-up for the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina has been finalized: Swiss Olympic has selected a total of 175 athletes - more than ever before. However, one prominent name is missing.

Switzerland's largest Winter Olympic delegation to date includes 84 women and 91 men. For just over half of them, this will be their first Olympic Games.

One prominent absentee on the list is Simon Ammann. The ski jumper, who won two gold medals in Salt Lake City in 2002 and two in Vancouver in 2010, will miss his eighth Winter Games.

"The federation has made the right considerations. Based on performance and the future," said Ralph Stöckli, Head of Mission at Swiss Olympic, at a media conference about Ammann. "It's sport, Simon knows that too. He had the chance, he knew the criteria. From a sporting point of view, we have to accept that."

Simon Ammann misses out on his eighth participation in the Winter Olympics. Keystone

In Ammann's absence, ski cross athlete Fanny Smith has the most Olympic experience. The 33-year-old is about to take part in her fifth Olympic Games.

Zenhäusern does not make it into the selection

The selection in alpine skiing - the sport in which the most medals have recently been won - was eagerly awaited. In addition to the expected speed trio of Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney, Niels Hintermann and Stefan Rogentin are also in the men's line-up.

In the technical disciplines, Loïc Meillard, Luca Aerni, Thomas Tumler, Tanguy Nef, Daniel Yule and Matthias Iten will be joining them. However, Ramon Zenhäusern, who won team gold and slalom silver in Pyeongchang in 2018, did not make the selection.

The women's squad includes speed skiers Malorie Blanc, Corinne Suter, Janine Schmitt, Jasmine Flury and Delia Durrer. The team is completed by technicians Camille Rast, Vanessa Kasper, Sue Piller, Wendy Holdener, Eliane Christen and Mélanie Meillard.