Sébastien Buemi is one of the most successful Swiss racing drivers in history. He looks back on his successful career with blue Sport ahead of the Formula E weekend in Jeddah.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sébastien Buemi talks to blue Sport about his career.

As a child, the man from Aigle dreamed of Formula 1 - in 2009 he fulfilled this dream.

His departure in 2011 was abrupt: "Such decisions are not easy to understand".

He celebrated great success in other racing series, including four world championship titles in the World Endurance Championship, four victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Formula E title. Show more

Sébastien Buemi and motorsport - a combination that has been around for more than 30 years. "I got my first go-kart when I was five," says the man from Aigle. However, to be able to accelerate on the track, he also has to be good in other areas: "It was clear from the start that I had to be good at school, otherwise my mother wouldn't have let me drive".

These efforts quickly paid off. At the age of nine, Buemi won his first national karting championship. Further successes, including a European championship title, followed in the years that followed. However, his time in the karts was not easy, as it involved a great deal of sacrifice. "My parents did a lot for me. I was always in love with motorsport and wanted to do my best," says Buemi. Seeing how much his parents do for him spurs him on to win. "It wasn't extra pressure, it was motivation."

Encounter changes his career

In 2004, at the age of 15, Sébastien Buemi ventured into the German Formula BMW, where he raced against a certain Sebastian Vettel. Early in the season, he had an encounter that changed his career. "At the Formula 1 race at the Nürburgring, I met Dr. Marko (Helmut Marko, consultant at Red Bull Racing, editor's note). I had only driven three races in Formula BMW and already had a pole position." Marko tells Buemi that he can become a Red Bull driver. "I knew then that if I was fast enough, I would get the chance to drive in Formula 1."

During his time in Formula BMW, Buemi was already accepted into Red Bull's junior program. KEYSTONE

Buemi then got his first taste of Formula 1 three years later. He sat in a Red Bull car for the first time during a test in Jerez, Spain. "As a child, I dreamed of driving in Formula 1. I will never forget that."

The dream of Formula 1 comes true

The dream finally becomes reality in 2009. Sébastien Buemi is signed as a regular driver by Toro Rosso. The sister team of Red Bull trains young drivers in Formula 1, but winning in an uncompetitive car is out of the question. In Formula 1, however, you have to have realistic goals: "My goal has always been to be faster than my team-mate".

Despite difficult conditions, Buemi drove to a sensational 7th place on his debut in Australia. He only has good memories of this: "As so often in Melbourne, it was a hectic race with lots of accidents, but we were very fast and didn't make any mistakes. That was a good start". Buemi finished in the points three more times before the end of the season and was confirmed as a regular driver for another season.

On his debut in Australia, Buemi finishes in a sensational 7th place. KEYSTONE

Scary moment in China

In his second year with Toro Rosso, Buemi experiences a scary moment in the first practice session of the Chinese Grand Prix. At the end of a straight, he hits the brakes and the front wheel suspensions give way and detach from the car. Buemi remains unhurt and escapes with a scare. The next day, he climbs back into the cockpit. "In the first three or four laps, I wasn't 100% on the brakes on this straight. But then I quickly regained confidence".

It just wouldn't be Chinese Grand Prix race week without a mention of Sebastien Buemi's wheels spontaneously falling off 😅



To this day, one of the weirdest things that has ever happened in F1!#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/AEsLcoboJS — Formula 1 (@F1) April 17, 2024

After his third season at Toro Rosso, Buemi had to leave Formula 1. Helmut Marko said at the time that Red Bull needed winners and that Buemi and his team-mate Jaime Alguersuari were not. "It wasn't easy, I did everything I could to drive in Formula 1. It was not easy to accept, these decisions are not always easy to understand."

Abrupt departure becomes a stroke of luck

However, Buemi does not think long about what he has lost: "You have to think about the future straight away. After leaving Formula 1, he joined Toyota in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and also found his way into Formula E. He celebrated great success in both series. "Sometimes you need luck to be in the right team at the right time. In Formula 1, it wasn't the right time."

Buemi won the World Endurance Championship title four times, won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans four times and took the championship title in his second season in Formula E. Nevertheless, he does not see his successes as revenge against Red Bull and Helmut Marko. They have done a lot for him and he is very grateful. "Of course, I would have loved to drive a Red Bull," he admits with a grin.

That will not happen, even though a return to Formula 1 is on the cards. After talks with Christian Horner, the team principal at Red Bull, and Helmut Marko, Buemi decided to stay in Formula E and the World Endurance Championship. "I had good contracts in Formula E and with Toyota. It made more sense for me to go in this direction than back to Formula 1."

Buemi (left) has already won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans four times. KEYSTONE

It is also in the World Endurance Championship where Buemi takes the victories that mean the most to him. "For me, the Le Mans victories are special. We worked very hard with Toyota. We drove six times without winning the race and then it went really well, with four victories."

But the Formula E title is also very important to Buemi: "It's a very difficult championship, you have to fight a lot. With Le Mans, these are the two biggest victories for me. I'm very proud to have won the championship." But the 36-year-old is far from having had enough: "I always want to win." He is always looking forward to the next races. "As long as I have this much motivation, I'm happy."