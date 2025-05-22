Seeland

Ledermann and Roth in the final round - pure excitement at the Seeland tournament

Michael Ledermann has been confirmed as a final round participant in the Seeland competition. He wins against Matthias Aeschbacher. As Dominik Roth also wins, the final round has already been decided.

Adrian Walther defeats Ruedi Roschi with a flat throw. Fabian Staudenmann also manages a victory. He scores a 9.75 against François Barras.

Although Ledermann and Roth meet in the final round, this does not mean that either of them will win the Seeland competition. It's ultra-tight in the ranking.

In case you're thinking: "Huh, how can a wrestler who isn't in the final round win the festival?". A brief explanation: All wrestlers compete in six rounds - the final round is also the sixth round for the final round participants, i.e. not an additional round - the wrestler with the most points after the six rounds wins.