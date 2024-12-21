Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery The game between Kloten and Ambri-Piotta was turbulent at times Image: Keystone ZSC forward Juho Lammikko (front) pushes the puck over the line to supposedly tie the game 3-3 against SC Bern Image: Keystone Biel's top scorer Toni Rajala beats HCD goalie Luca Hollenstein with the 14th attempt in the penalty shootout Image: Keystone Czech David Sklenicka impressed as a two-time assist man in Lausanne's 3-0 home win against Servette Image: Keystone Lakers goalie Ivars Punnenovs celebrates a shutout in the 4-0 win against Fribourg-Gottéron Image: Keystone Finland's Saku Mäenalanen makes a strong comeback with a goal and an assist for the SCL Tigers after a three-month injury layoff Image: Keystone Ajoie, here with Philip-Michael Devos on the puck, clearly misses its second away win of the season in a 4-0 loss in Zug Image: Keystone Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery The game between Kloten and Ambri-Piotta was turbulent at times Image: Keystone ZSC forward Juho Lammikko (front) pushes the puck over the line to supposedly tie the game 3-3 against SC Bern Image: Keystone Biel's top scorer Toni Rajala beats HCD goalie Luca Hollenstein with the 14th attempt in the penalty shootout Image: Keystone Czech David Sklenicka impressed as a two-time assist man in Lausanne's 3-0 home win against Servette Image: Keystone Lakers goalie Ivars Punnenovs celebrates a shutout in the 4-0 win against Fribourg-Gottéron Image: Keystone Finland's Saku Mäenalanen makes a strong comeback with a goal and an assist for the SCL Tigers after a three-month injury layoff Image: Keystone Ajoie, here with Philip-Michael Devos on the puck, clearly misses its second away win of the season in a 4-0 loss in Zug Image: Keystone

Lausanne climbs to the top of the National League table with a 3-0 home win in the Léman derby against Servette. The Vaud team benefited from the defeats of leaders ZSC Lions and Davos.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The ZSC Lions, who have played three games less than the new leaders, were beaten 3-2 at home by fourth-placed SC Bern in the top game of the round despite leading twice. Davos missed out on another leap to first place with a 2-1 defeat on penalties in Biel.

As a result, it remains to be seen which of this top trio will spend Christmas on the leader's throne. Lausanne will tackle this year's final round with a one-point lead over their two closest rivals. While LHC (at Langnau) and HCD (at Kloten) both play away games on Monday, ZSC will be at home against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers.

There was a great spectacle in Kloten, where the home team turned a 1:4 deficit into a 5:4 lead in the final period, but were ultimately beaten 5:6 by Ambri-Piotta in a penalty shoot-out. Meanwhile, the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers continued their upward trend that began with the change of coach with a 4-0 home win against Fribourg-Gottéron. The St. Gallen team moved up two places in the table to 9th place.

Meanwhile, second-last Lugano (3:4 at the SCL Tigers) and bottom of the table Ajoie (0:4 in Zug) were unable to overcome their weakness on the road.

Results and standings: