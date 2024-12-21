The game between Kloten and Ambri-Piotta was turbulent at times
ZSC forward Juho Lammikko (front) pushes the puck over the line to supposedly tie the game 3-3 against SC Bern
Biel's top scorer Toni Rajala beats HCD goalie Luca Hollenstein with the 14th attempt in the penalty shootout
Czech David Sklenicka impressed as a two-time assist man in Lausanne's 3-0 home win against Servette
Lakers goalie Ivars Punnenovs celebrates a shutout in the 4-0 win against Fribourg-Gottéron
Finland's Saku Mäenalanen makes a strong comeback with a goal and an assist for the SCL Tigers after a three-month injury layoff
Ajoie, here with Philip-Michael Devos on the puck, clearly misses its second away win of the season in a 4-0 loss in Zug
Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery
Lausanne climbs to the top of the National League table with a 3-0 home win in the Léman derby against Servette. The Vaud team benefited from the defeats of leaders ZSC Lions and Davos.
The ZSC Lions, who have played three games less than the new leaders, were beaten 3-2 at home by fourth-placed SC Bern in the top game of the round despite leading twice. Davos missed out on another leap to first place with a 2-1 defeat on penalties in Biel.
As a result, it remains to be seen which of this top trio will spend Christmas on the leader's throne. Lausanne will tackle this year's final round with a one-point lead over their two closest rivals. While LHC (at Langnau) and HCD (at Kloten) both play away games on Monday, ZSC will be at home against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers.
There was a great spectacle in Kloten, where the home team turned a 1:4 deficit into a 5:4 lead in the final period, but were ultimately beaten 5:6 by Ambri-Piotta in a penalty shoot-out. Meanwhile, the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers continued their upward trend that began with the change of coach with a 4-0 home win against Fribourg-Gottéron. The St. Gallen team moved up two places in the table to 9th place.
Meanwhile, second-last Lugano (3:4 at the SCL Tigers) and bottom of the table Ajoie (0:4 in Zug) were unable to overcome their weakness on the road.
Results and standings: