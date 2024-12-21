  1. Residential Customers
National League Defeats for ZSC and Davos - spectacle between Kloten and Ambri

SDA

21.12.2024 - 22:31

Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery
Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery. The game between Kloten and Ambri-Piotta was turbulent at times

The game between Kloten and Ambri-Piotta was turbulent at times

Image: Keystone

Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery. ZSC forward Juho Lammikko (front) pushes the puck over the line to supposedly tie the game 3-3 against SC Bern

ZSC forward Juho Lammikko (front) pushes the puck over the line to supposedly tie the game 3-3 against SC Bern

Image: Keystone

Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery. Biel's top scorer Toni Rajala beats HCD goalie Luca Hollenstein with the 14th attempt in the penalty shootout

Biel's top scorer Toni Rajala beats HCD goalie Luca Hollenstein with the 14th attempt in the penalty shootout

Image: Keystone

Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery. Czech David Sklenicka impressed as a two-time assist man in Lausanne's 3-0 home win against Servette

Czech David Sklenicka impressed as a two-time assist man in Lausanne's 3-0 home win against Servette

Image: Keystone

Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery. Lakers goalie Ivars Punnenovs celebrates a shutout in the 4-0 win against Fribourg-Gottéron

Lakers goalie Ivars Punnenovs celebrates a shutout in the 4-0 win against Fribourg-Gottéron

Image: Keystone

Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery. Finland's Saku Mäenalanen makes a strong comeback with a goal and an assist for the SCL Tigers after a three-month injury layoff

Finland's Saku Mäenalanen makes a strong comeback with a goal and an assist for the SCL Tigers after a three-month injury layoff

Image: Keystone

Great spectacle in Kloten, video trouble at ZSC - Gallery. Ajoie, here with Philip-Michael Devos on the puck, clearly misses its second away win of the season in a 4-0 loss in Zug

Ajoie, here with Philip-Michael Devos on the puck, clearly misses its second away win of the season in a 4-0 loss in Zug

Image: Keystone

Lausanne climbs to the top of the National League table with a 3-0 home win in the Léman derby against Servette. The Vaud team benefited from the defeats of leaders ZSC Lions and Davos.

Keystone-SDA

21.12.2024, 22:31

21.12.2024, 23:27

The ZSC Lions, who have played three games less than the new leaders, were beaten 3-2 at home by fourth-placed SC Bern in the top game of the round despite leading twice. Davos missed out on another leap to first place with a 2-1 defeat on penalties in Biel.

As a result, it remains to be seen which of this top trio will spend Christmas on the leader's throne. Lausanne will tackle this year's final round with a one-point lead over their two closest rivals. While LHC (at Langnau) and HCD (at Kloten) both play away games on Monday, ZSC will be at home against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers.

There was a great spectacle in Kloten, where the home team turned a 1:4 deficit into a 5:4 lead in the final period, but were ultimately beaten 5:6 by Ambri-Piotta in a penalty shoot-out. Meanwhile, the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers continued their upward trend that began with the change of coach with a 4-0 home win against Fribourg-Gottéron. The St. Gallen team moved up two places in the table to 9th place.

Meanwhile, second-last Lugano (3:4 at the SCL Tigers) and bottom of the table Ajoie (0:4 in Zug) were unable to overcome their weakness on the road.

Results and standings:

