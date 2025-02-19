  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Defending champion Casper Ruud again at the Geneva Open

SDA

19.2.2025 - 11:12

13:1 victories at the Geneva Open: Casper Ruud and Geneva - a perfect match
13:1 victories at the Geneva Open: Casper Ruud and Geneva - a perfect match
Keystone

The Geneva Open has its first figurehead in the shape of defending champion Casper Ruud.

Keystone-SDA

19.02.2025, 11:12

19.02.2025, 11:49

The Norwegian world number five, three-time winner of the tournament in 2021, 2022 and 2024, will defend his title on the clay courts of the Parc des Eaux-Vives at the next edition in May.

The 26-year-old clay specialist has an impressive record in Geneva: 13 wins compared to just one defeat, that in the 2023 quarter-finals against Chile's Nicolas Jarry. The three-time Grand Slam finalist has a total of twelve ATP titles in his palmarès.

The organizers of the Geneva Open are hoping to attract more players from the top ten to celebrate the tournament's 10th anniversary in style.

