Swiss Indoors Defending champion fails in the 1st round

21.10.2025 - 18:08

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was unable to repeat last year's coup
The defending champion at the Swiss Indoors in Basel has already failed in the first round. The Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard lost 6:7 (6:8), 3:6 to the Brazilian João Fonseca.

Mpetshi Perricard (ATP 33), who is a good two meters tall and regularly serves at over 230 km/h, was unable to find a way to beat Fonseca on the return. The 22-year-old was without a break point for the entire match. The 19-year-old Fonseca (ATP 46), who won the Next Gen ATP Finals last year, made the only service break at the start of the second set.

In the round of 16 on Wednesday, the great Brazilian hope for the future will face the Czech Jakub Mensik (ATP 19), the conqueror of Henry Bernet from Basel.

