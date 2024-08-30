Hearts for the crowd after a tough battle: Coco Gauff Keystone

The co-favorites Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen are in the round of 16 at the US Open and will be back for revenge. The facts of the fifth tournament day at the US Open.

The defending champion Coco Gauff was challenged for the first time in the third round, but passed the test against the number 27 seed Yelina Svitolina. The Ukrainian dominated for one and a half sets, but was unable to maintain her level. In the end, Gauff prevailed 3:6, 6:3, 6:3. In a rematch of the Wimbledon round of 16, she will once again face her American compatriot Emma Navarro (WTA 12), whom she defeated two months ago.

Revenge for the Olympic final

The Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen showed herself to be very confident, losing just three games against the German Jule Niemeier (WTA 101). A rematch now awaits her too. In the round of 16, the Chinese player will face Croatia's Donna Vekic (WTA 24), as she did in the Olympic final in Paris.

