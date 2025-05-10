  1. Residential Customers
Failure in the 3rd round Defending champion Iga Swiatek already out in Rome

SDA

10.5.2025 - 16:30

Iga Swiatek is not doing as well as she would like on the tour at the moment
Keystone

Defending champion Iga Swiatek fails in the 3rd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. The Polish player lost 1:6, 5:7 to the American Danielle Collins.

Keystone-SDA

10.05.2025, 16:30

10.05.2025, 16:47

Swiatek, who triumphed in Rome in 2021, 2022 and 2024, suffered another setback on her way to Paris after last week's semi-final debacle in Madrid against Coco Gauff (1:6, 1:6), where she has won the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros four times in the last five years.

This season, however, Swiatek is not yet in impressive form. She has been waiting for her next tournament win since the last French Open. She will drop from 2nd to 4th place in the world rankings in a week's time on Monday.

