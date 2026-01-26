  1. Residential Customers
Australian Open Defending champion Madison Keys eliminated

SDA

26.1.2026 - 06:59

Madison Keys (right) fails against Jessica Pegula
Madison Keys (right) fails against Jessica Pegula
Keystone

Defending champion Madison Keys is eliminated in the round of 16 at the Australian Open. She lost to Jessica Pegula in two sets.

Keystone-SDA

26.01.2026, 06:59

26.01.2026, 07:30

The 30-year-old Keys lost 3:6, 4:6 to her compatriot and friend Jessica Pegula in Melbourne. Last year, Keys had surprisingly beaten Aryna Sabalenka in the final and celebrated her first Grand Slam title.

Keys made too many mistakes against Pegula and never found her rhythm. A solid performance was enough for Pegula to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time at the first Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. The 31-year-old converted her first match point against Keys after 78 minutes.

She will now face another compatriot in the quarter-finals. Amanda Anisimova beat China's Wang Xinyu to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time.

