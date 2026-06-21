MotoGP superstar Marc Marquez’s comeback continues. Two weeks after his first win of the season, the Spaniard followed it up with a second victory at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno.

Marquez secured his 101st Grand Prix victory by a narrow margin ahead of Ai Ogura. The Aprilia rider, who started from pole position, missed out on becoming the first Japanese rider to win a MotoGP race by less than half a second. Third place went to Marquez’s Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia. The Italian had won the Sprint race in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

In the overall standings, leader Marco Bezzecchi is seeing the competition close in significantly. The Italian was barred from starting on Sunday because, the day before, following his crash in the sprint race, he had slapped a track marshal who had been attending to his Aprilia, which was lying in the gravel. Bezzecchi’s lead over his teammate Jorge Martin is now down to just eight points.

Marc Marquez’s chances of defending his title have also improved significantly. Having trailed by more than 100 points at one point this season, the 33-year-old is now only 40 points behind. More than half of this year’s races are still to be run.