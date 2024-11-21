  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Defending champions Italy and Australia complete semi-finals

SDA

21.11.2024 - 23:06

Jannik Sinner leads Italy into the Davis Cup semi-finals with wins in singles and doubles
Jannik Sinner leads Italy into the Davis Cup semi-finals with wins in singles and doubles
Keystone

Defending champions Italy are back in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

21.11.2024, 23:06

The team led by world number one Jannik Sinner beat Argentina 2:1 in the quarter-finals of the final tournament in Malaga thanks to Sinner's points.

Sinner, who triumphed for the first time at the ATP Finals in Turin the previous week, defeated Sebastian Baez 6:2, 6:1 in the singles and also won the decisive doubles match alongside Matteo Berrettini against Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni without losing a set. Francisco Cerundolo had previously put the Argentinians ahead against Lorenzo Musetti.

Italy's opponents in the semi-finals will be Australia on Saturday. Captain Lleyton Hewitt's team, featuring the double Olympic champions Matthew Ebden/Jordan Thompson, somewhat surprisingly eliminated the USA with Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz 2:1 to reach the last four for the third time in a row. Thanasi Kokkinakis surprised everyone in the singles with a three-set win against Shelton after fending off four match points. The decisive tie-break ended 16:14.

The second semi-final will be contested by Germany and the Netherlands on Friday.

SDA

