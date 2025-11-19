  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Defending champion Italy follows Belgium into the semi-finals

SDA

19.11.2025 - 19:54

Italy's No. 2 Matteo Berrettini celebrates a point win
Keystone

Defending champions Italy are back in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

Keystone-SDA

19.11.2025, 19:54

19.11.2025, 20:03

The hosts, playing without their top players Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, beat Austria 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the final tournament in Bologna.

Matteo Berrettini (ATP 56) defeated Yuri Rodionov (ATP 177) in two sets in the first singles match, as did Flavio Cobolli (ATP 22) in the duel between the two number 1s Filip Misolic (ATP 79).

Italy's semi-final opponent on Friday is Belgium. In the other semi-final, the winners of the quarter-finals Spain v Czech Republic and Argentina v Germany will face each other.

