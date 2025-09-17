World number one Jannick Sinner could win the Davis Cup with Italy for the third time in a row. Picture: Keystone

Defending champions Italy will face Austria in the opening round of the Davis Cup final tournament in Bologna. This is the result of the draw on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Spain, who defeated Switzerland 3:1 in the first qualifying round in February, will face the Czech Republic. The remaining quarter-final matches are France against Belgium and Argentina against Germany.

The matches will take place on hard courts between November 18 and 23. Two singles matches and, if necessary, one doubles match will be played.