Lindsey Vonn with sister Karin Kildow (archive photo). Imago

After Lindsey Vonn's hospital stay in Treviso, her sister Karin Kildow caused a stir on social media with a tongue-in-cheek thank you post to the Italian doctors.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After her serious Olympic crash, Lindsey Vonn had to undergo four operations at the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso, with her sister Karin Kildow closely accompanying her.

Back in the USA, Karin caused a stir with a humorous Instagram post about attractive Italian doctors that went viral.

At the same time, she expressly thanked the doctors and nursing staff and praised their professionalism and care during Vonn's recovery. Show more

After her serious fall at the Olympic Games, Lindsey Vonn underwent four operations at the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso. During the difficult days following the accident, her sister Karin Kildow stood closely by her side.

Back in the USA, one of her sister's posts was particularly memorable. On Instagram, where she is followed by more than 70,000 people, Karin published a tongue-in-cheek post that quickly went viral. "Delete your dating apps: go to Italian hospitals," she wrote at the beginning - an allusion to the Italian nurses and doctors who she considers attractive.

The tone then became more serious. Karin Kildow explicitly thanked "all the really kind and caring doctors and nurses who helped Lindsey."

The message was light and humorous, but clear in content: clear praise for the professionalism and humanity of the medical staff who assisted the American ski racer in the days following her accident.

