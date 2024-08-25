Lando Norris was not deterred from victory in Zandvoort by another botched start. Picture: Keystone

Lando Norris wins the Dutch Grand Prix in impressive style. The Briton in the McLaren wins ahead of Max Verstappen in his home race.

SDA

Three years and 35 years ago, Formula 1 returned to Zandvoort. And each time, Verstappen delighted his home crowd. The Dutchman took pole position three times and also won the Grand Prix three times.

Verstappen's dominance had already come to an end on Saturday, when Norris clearly won the duel for the best grid position against the world champion.

Norris was also in a class of his own in the race, although he was again unable to maintain the top position in the first few meters for the fourth time this season and for the sixth time in his career as a Formula 1 driver and had to let Verstappen pass.

Almost 23 seconds ahead

Norris fared no better than in recent weeks in the Spanish and Hungarian Grands Prix or in the first sprint stage of the year in Shanghai. In Montmeló and Mogyorod, he had dropped back to third place after an unsuccessful start and finished second in both races. In China, he had slipped down to 7th place and dropped out of all the trades.

But after regaining the lead after a quarter of the distance, there was no stopping Norris. He quickly set off on his own, impressively demonstrating the strength of the MCL38 car, which was once again equipped with several new features. The Englishman, who had won a Grand Prix for the first time in Miami in May, crossed the finish line almost 23 seconds ahead. Third place went to Charles Leclerc from Monaco in the Ferrari.

Team Sauber had another frustrating performance. Finland's Valtteri Bottas and China's Zhou Guanyu finished in the bottom two places in the final standings.

SDA