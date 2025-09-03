The Israel-Premier Tech team is targeted by demonstrators in Spain Keystone

Pro-Palestinian protests have caused a scandal at the 80th Tour of Spain and a premature stage race without a winner.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Numerous demonstrators with Palestinian flags in the finish area prompted the race jury to allow the 11th stage in Bilbao to finish without a winner three kilometers before the finish. The field of riders had already been briefly stopped by demonstrators in the neutral zone before the police were able to clear the road again.

At the end of the race, the British rider Tom Pidcock and the Danish leader Jonas Vingegaard were in the lead by around ten seconds. For the overall standings, the times were counted at this point, allowing Vingegaard to extend his lead.

However, Vingegaard was not granted a third stage win due to the incidents. "It's a great shame. I could have won the stage. The police did a good job. When we crossed the finish line for the first time, we already saw what was going on," the Vuelta top favorite told the TV channel Eurosport. There was an explosive situation on the first pass in Bilbao. It was only with great difficulty that the security forces were able to prevent the demonstrators from getting onto the route.

There had already been several incidents in the past few days. The Israel-Premier Tech racing team in particular has been the target of protests. On the fifth stage, demonstrators stopped the team in the team time trial. There were also protests on Tuesday, during which the Italian Simone Petilli fell.

In view of the ongoing incidents, the riders' association CPA held talks with the race organizers and representatives of the UCI before the eleventh stage.