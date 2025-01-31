The Danes celebrate their fourth consecutive appearance in the World Cup final. Keystone

Denmark is back in the final of the Men's World Championship. After beating Portugal 40:27 in Oslo, the northerners have the chance to win their fourth title in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Danes showed no weakness in their second-last appearance in Norway's capital. Portugal, who had beaten the favorites Germany in the semi-final, were never in the lead throughout the game, but were able to keep up with the favorites for a half. The Danes never led by more than four goals. It was only after the break, when Portugal's strength began to wane, that the defending champions made things clear.

Denmark will play Croatia in the final. Portugal will face France in the match for third place.