Germany goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer impressed against Denmark, but could not prevent the elimination. Picture: dpa

Austria and co-host Denmark complete the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship. The Danes beat Germany on penalties in the showdown for the last ticket to the knockout round.

Austria's ice hockey team qualifies for a World Championship quarter-final for the first time in 31 years thanks to a 6:1 win against Latvia. Now it's time for the neighboring duel with Switzerland on Thursday.

Three forwards from the National League played a decisive role in Austria's surprising victory in the final group game in Stockholm. Dominic Zwerger from Ambri-Piotta and Vinzenz Rohrer from the ZSC Lions both scored twice. Benjamin Baumgartner of SC Bern was also among the scorers.

The Austrians, who needed a win after 60 minutes against the 2023 World Championship bronze medallists to progress, thus secured 4th place in Group A and are among the top eight teams at a World Championship for the first time since 1994. "This is a very special achievement. Making it into the top eight as number 13 in the world rankings is comparable to Switzerland becoming world champions," said Austria's Swiss coach Roger Bader. On Thursday, the Zurich native will face his home country in the quarter-finals in Herning.

Ehlers scores, Denmark celebrates

In the other group, the deciding game for the last quarter-final ticket was far more exciting, with co-hosts Denmark securing a 2:1 win on penalties against Germany.

Star forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who, like his team-mate Nino Niederreiter, was flown in at short notice after being eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL play-offs, saved the Danes by tying the game 1-1 after 50 minutes and sending it into extra time. In overtime, the son of Heinz Ehlers, a well-known coach in Switzerland, missed two top chances and then also failed with his attempt in the penalty shootout. But because all four German shooters failed to score and Olesen and Blichfeld scored for the Danes, the Danish anthem rang out at the end.

Denmark will now face record world champions Canada in the quarter-finals. Like Switzerland in Herning, the North Americans secured group victory in Stockholm.

Canada win in the key game

One day after the surprising defeat against Finland, Canada won the giant duel against the previously lossless Swedes 5:3. In a rough game with many penalties, Canada's Nathan MacKinnon and Sweden's Elias Lindholm scored their seventh goals of the tournament. Together with Switzerland's top scorer Sven Andrighetto, they lead the scoring charts.

