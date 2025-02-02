Denmark's Emil Jakobsen celebrates one of his goals. Keystone

Denmark are world handball champions for the fourth time in a row. Coach Nikolaj Jacobsen's team wins the final against Croatia 32:26.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For Swiss national coach Andy Schmid, the world's best and Denmark are "one step above". The Scandinavians underlined this impressively at the end of the World Cup. None of their ten opponents had the slightest chance against the Olympic champions; apart from the Croatians in the final, only the Czechs managed to lose by less than ten goals to 22:28. The Danes' last defeat at a World Cup dates back to January 22, 2017, when they lost 25:27 to Hungary in the round of 16. Since then, there have been 36 wins and one draw (against Croatia in 2021).

The Danes are redefining fast-paced handball and really overrun their opponents. They also have enormous individual class, led by world handball player Mathias Gidsel, who shone in the final with ten goals and only one miss. The 25-year-old scored a total of 74 goals, making him the tournament's top scorer. At the back, the Danes have Emil Nielsen, probably the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment. The 1.95 m tall 27-year-old may be a little chubby, but he has tremendous reflexes.