Formula E is back! The Formula E season got underway in São Paulo on Saturday. Jake Dennis celebrated his first victory ahead of Oliver Rowland and Nick Cassidy. Two Swiss drivers, Nico Müller and Sébastien Buemi, finished in the top 10.

Formula E is back on blue Zoom! As in the previous season, all races will be broadcast on free TV in 2025/2026.

December 6 Jake Dennis wins the season opener in São Paulo The Brit starts from first position after Pascal Wehrlein's demotion. Dennis drives the race tactically and regains the lead in the final phase thanks to Attack Mode. He wins ahead of reigning world champion Oli Rowland and Nick Cassidy. It was a bad day for the Swiss. Edoardo Mortara, who started from third position, collided with his team-mate Nyck De Vries on the very first corner and was then taken out of the race by Lucas Di Grassi on lap 23. Nico Müller and Sébastien Buemi are the losers of this accident. They had activated Attack Mode shortly beforehand, but the safety car phase meant that the advantage was lost. Müller ends up sixth and Buemi ninth. Müller is part of a spectacular accident on the penultimate lap. While everyone slows down due to a yellow flag, rookie Pepe Marti reacts too late and drives into the rear of Müller and Antonio Felix Da Costa. Marti rolls over and fortunately escapes with a scare. DENNIS WINS IN SÃO PAULO 🇧🇷



December 6, 2025 Wehrlein takes first pole position of the season - and receives a penalty German Pascal Wehrlein secured pole position over Andretti driver Jake Dennis in the final of the duels in São Paulo. However, the 31-year-old was not allowed to rejoice for long. He was demoted three places due to a penalty (spinning wheels in the pit lane). As a result, Wehrlein will not only start behind Dennis and Dan Ticktum, who finished third in qualifying, but also behind Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara, who made it through to the semi-finals and set the fourth-fastest time. Mortara was the only bright spot in the first qualifying session of the season from a Swiss perspective. Sébastien Buemi (10th) and Nico Müller (11th) did not make it past the group stage. Oliver Rowland also failed to do so. The reigning world champion only finished 13th and was even slower than his team-mate Norman Nato (7th), whom he gave no chance last season.

What is Formula E?

The racing series with electric motors was launched by former FIA President Jean Todt and celebrated its premiere in Beijing in 2014. It combines spectacle, speed and sustainability. With its net-zero strategy, Formula E aims to set an example for the future and promote electric mobility. Car manufacturers should also benefit from the new technologies developed for the racing cars in order to further reduce CO₂ emissions.

Since the first season, Formula E has endeavored to hold races on the streets of major cities around the world in order to reach as many people as possible. This philosophy will be maintained for the twelfth season, with the so-called E-Prix taking place in cities such as London, Tokyo, Miami and Berlin. Formula E has been a member of the motorsport governing body FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) since the 2020/2021 season, meaning that the winner of the drivers' championship can also call themselves world champion.

Which car is driven?

Formula E cars are single-seater racing cars with electric motors. The GEN3 EVO car was introduced for the twelfth season. The car has a maximum output of 350 kW (around 470 hp), reaches top speeds of 320 kilometers per hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.86 seconds. This means that the GEN3 EVO accelerates faster than the current Formula 1 racing cars.

The racing car weighs 760 kg without the driver. The energy recuperation is 600 kW. All-wheel drive is activated at the start of the race, in qualifying and in attack mode.

The plan is to switch to the GEN4 from the 2026/2027 season. This will be equipped with all-wheel drive, ABS, traction control and more power. This, as well as new aerodynamics, should increase speed in the corners.

Sébastien Buemi in the GEN3 EVO. KEYSTONE

What does a race weekend look like?

A normal race weekend consists of two days. On Friday, one of two 40-minute free practice sessions is held. On Saturday, the race day begins with free practice, followed by qualifying and the race.

There are exceptions in Jeddah, Berlin, Monaco, Shanghai, Tokyo and London. In these cities there are so-called double headers, where two races are held in one weekend. This means that a third practice session and a second qualifying session and race take place on Sunday.

In the practice sessions, the drivers have to set up the car for the track and work out the strategy for the race.

The starting positions for the race are determined in qualifying. The 20 drivers are divided into two groups. They have ten minutes to finish in the top four within their group. In this session, power is limited to 300 kW.

The eight fastest drivers in the first phase advance to the next round, where they compete against each other for pole position in a quarter-final, semi-final and final. Whoever takes pole position starts the race from first position. For the so-called duels, the drivers can make use of the maximum power of 350 kW and all-wheel drive.

The number of laps is determined by the FIA for each race, which lasts around one hour. Additional laps can be added by race control after safety car phases, as the cars circulate at lower speeds during these phases and save energy.

At the start of the race, the drivers can also use the all-wheel drive system. Otherwise, they have 300 kW at their disposal and can unlock a further 50 kW with "Attack Mode".

What is "Attack Mode"?

During the races, the drivers have to drive through the so-called "Activation Zone", a part of the track off the racing line, to activate a boost of 50 kW and the all-wheel drive. This boost is particularly helpful in position battles.

The FIA determines before each race weekend how often the drivers can drive through the "Activation Zone" and for how long they can activate Attack Mode.

How are the points distributed?

The first ten classified drivers in the race win points. The winner receives 25 points, second place 18, third 15 and tenth one point. There is an additional point for the fastest race lap. An additional three points are awarded to the winner of the qualifying session.

The points won are included in both the drivers' and team standings. Whoever has the most points at the end of the season becomes world champion.

Where do they race?

In the 2025/2026 season, 17 races will be held at eleven different locations from December to August. The program includes races in Monaco, Tokyo, Berlin and the season finale in London. The races are mainly held on city circuits. In Shanghai, the races take place on a classic circuit, albeit with a different layout.

How many teams compete in Formula E?

A total of ten teams with two drivers each compete in Formula E. With Citroën, Jaguar, Porsche and Nissan, the field includes well-known manufacturers. Last season, Porsche won the team title with German driver Pascal Wehrlein and Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa.

Who are the stars?

With Jean-Éric Vergne, Nyck de Vries, Lucas di Grassi, Pascal Wehrlein and the Swiss Sébastien Buemi, there are former Formula 1 drivers in the field.

Buemi, di Grassi, Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa have been with the team since the first season. Buemi and Mitch Evans are the most successful drivers with 14 victories each. Jean-Éric Vergne is the only one to have won the drivers' championship twice.

The reigning drivers' world champion is the Briton Oliver Rowland in a Nissan.

Who are the Swiss?

Buemi is not the only Swiss driver on the grid. With Edoardo Mortara and Nico Müller, Switzerland has two more trump cards.

Of the three, Sébastien Buemi is probably the best known. The man from Aigle has contested 55 Formula 1 races, but has never finished on the podium. Buemi has celebrated more success in the World Endurance Championship. To date, he has won the drivers' world championship four times and the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times. In 2015/2016, Buemi won the Formula E drivers' championship, and last season he took his 14th race win in Monaco after a six-year absence.

Buemi is one of the most experienced Formula E drivers. KEYSTONE

Mortara is about to start his ninth season. He has contested 111 races so far, six of which he has won. In the 2020/2021 season, he finished second in the drivers' standings. His current team-mate Nyck De Vries, of all people, stood in front of him back then.

Mortara is approaching his ninth season. IMAGO/PsnewZ

Nico Müller is the third of the bunch. The 33-year-old has switched to Porsche for the new season. He has been under contract there as a works driver for several years and is now also allowed to compete for the Formula E team. Müller used to be particularly successful in the DTM (German Touring Car Masters). He celebrated ten race wins there and narrowly missed out on the title in 20219 and 2020. In Formula E, he has been waiting five years for his second podium finish.

Driving for Porsche for the first time: Nico Müller. IMAGO/Andreas Beil

You can follow the entire season live on blue Zoom.

