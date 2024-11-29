Ajoie with big turnaround - derby wins for ZSC and Bern - Gallery Arno Nussbaumer scored twice in Ajoie's spectacular home win against Lugano Image: Keystone Great joy among the ZSC fans after the derby win against Kloten Image: Keystone Waltteri Merelä shoots SC Bern to a 1-0 mini victory in Biel Image: Keystone Finland's Oula Palve (back) scores both of his penalties for Servette to give Geneva victory at the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers Image: Keystone Scored for the first time in Fribourg-Gottéron kit: Linden Vey Image: Keystone The SCL Tigers celebrate their first home win in 37 days with exuberance Image: Keystone Ajoie with big turnaround - derby wins for ZSC and Bern - Gallery Arno Nussbaumer scored twice in Ajoie's spectacular home win against Lugano Image: Keystone Great joy among the ZSC fans after the derby win against Kloten Image: Keystone Waltteri Merelä shoots SC Bern to a 1-0 mini victory in Biel Image: Keystone Finland's Oula Palve (back) scores both of his penalties for Servette to give Geneva victory at the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers Image: Keystone Scored for the first time in Fribourg-Gottéron kit: Linden Vey Image: Keystone The SCL Tigers celebrate their first home win in 37 days with exuberance Image: Keystone

While the ZSC Lions and SC Bern celebrate a derby win, bottom team Ajoie surprises with a strong comeback. These are the facts of Friday's National League round.

Ajoie's astonishing home streak seemed to come to an end against Lugano of all teams. After Calvin Thürkauf scored a power-play goal to make it 3-0 after 35 minutes, the Ticino side looked like certain winners in the Jura. However, Ajoie equalized the score before the second break and staged another comeback after Lugano retook the lead in the 57th minute. Arno Nussbaumer saved the home team with the 4:4 into overtime. There, the 22-year-old forward made Ajoie's fifth home win in a row perfect with his second goal of the evening, turning the arena into a madhouse.

ZSC serene to win the derby

The ZSC Lions are back at the top of the table thanks to their fourth win in a row. In their home game against Kloten, they managed their first win in a Zurich derby in 14 months, even without Denis Malgin, who was ill. Jesper Fröden (6th) and Juho Lammiko (14th) put the champions on the road to victory early on with their goals. After Kloten's goal by Niko Ojamöäkis just 38 seconds into the second period, Sven Andrighetto restored the two-goal lead with his tenth goal of the season in the 36th minute. After that, ZSC's twelfth win in its 13th home game of the season was never in danger again.

Bern derby winner in a game of patience

The second cantonal duel of the evening between Biel and Bern developed into a game of patience. The 6400 spectators in the Biel Arena had to wait until the 49th minute before Finland's Waltteri Merelä scored the first and only goal of the game with his 13th goal of the season. Bern's top scorer this season had only extended his contract this week. However, goalie Philip Wüthrich, who like many others will leave the club at the end of the season, emerged as SCB's match winner. The Bern native, who will move on to Ambri-Piotta, kept the visitors in the game with numerous strong saves.

Yet another Tigers home win in November

At the start of the season, the SCL Tigers spoiled their fans with five home wins in a row. Recently, however, the Langnau team has scored almost exclusively away from home. That changed on Friday with a 4:1 win against Ambri-Piotta. The Tigers laid the foundation for their first home win in 37 days with an early double. Joshua Fahrni (6th) and Phil Baltisberger (7th) scored within 71 seconds to make it 1-0 and 2-0. Thanks to the three points gained, the Emmental side jumped from 11th to 8th place in the league table, while Ambri dropped out of the play-off places.

Servette remain Rappi's opponents to fear

After three recent defeats, the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers were well on their way to getting back on the road to success in their home game against fearsome opponents Genève-Servette. The team from St. Gallen went one goal ahead in the first, second and third periods and also led twice in the penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw after 65 minutes - but it wasn't enough. Finland's Oula Palve scored both of his penalties to give Servette their third win in a row. The defeat did not come as a complete surprise to the Lakers, who lost to Geneva for the eighth time in a row.

Fribourg-Gottéron wins again

In contrast to the Lakers, Fribourg-Gottéron returned to winning ways after losing their last three games. Linden Vey was among Fribourg's scorers in the 4-1 home win against Zug for the first time since his signing two weeks ago. The Canadian scored on the power play after 21 minutes to make it 1-0. 24 hours after the 4-0 loss at home to ZSC, Zug was unable to respond. The central Swiss team had started the week so well on Tuesday with a commanding 5-0 home win against Kloten.

Results and standings

National League. Friday's results: Ajoie - Lugano 5:4 (0:1, 3:2, 1:1, 1:0) n.V. Biel - Bern 0:1 (0:0, 0:0, 0:1). Fribourg-Gottéron - Zug 4:1 (0:0, 2:1, 2:0). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Genève-Servette 3:4 (1:1, 1:0, 1:2, 0:0) n.P. SCL Tigers - Ambri-Piotta 4:1 (2:0, 2:0, 0:1). ZSC Lions - Kloten 3:1 (2:0, 1:1, 0:0).

