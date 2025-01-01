Gregor Deschwanden gets the 2025 sporting year off to a great start, finishing second on the podium at the New Year's ski jumping event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Lucerne native achieved the sixth podium finish of his career and the fourth this season. With 138 m and 140.5 m, he achieved two top jumps. However, it was not enough for the 33-year-old to win his first World Cup. The Austrian Daniel Tschofenig came out on top (141.5/143). His lead was almost 9 points, which equates to just under five meters.

Deschwanden achieved the tenth Swiss podium finish at the New Year's competition. The last time Simon Ammann came second was ten years ago. The previous Swiss winners of the New Year's competition were Walter Steiner (1974), Andreas Küttel (2007) and Ammann (2011).

The Austrians were once again very strong as a team. Tschofenig and Michael Hayböck, thanks to good winds and a hill record (145 m), finished ahead of the Swiss in the first round. Deschwanden made up another place in the recapitulation.

Tschofenig is in the lead in the tour ranking after two of four jumps. However, after 6th place in Oberstdorf, Deschwanden still has a chance of an exploit in the overall classification. The next competitions are in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

Killian Peier had a weak first jump. The Vaud native only reached the final round at all because his opponent Lovro Kos performed even worse in the knockout duel. Peier did not improve from 30th position (117 m/130 m). Felix Trunz missed out on the final round in 31st place and thus the first World Cup points of his career. Five lucky losers had jumped better, although the Swiss skied up to 130 m.

Stefan Kraft, who started as the tour leader, had to digest a competition that was mediocre by his standards. The Austrian finished in 8th place, while World Cup leader Pius Paschke from Germany also had to settle for ninth place.

