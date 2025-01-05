Gregor Deschwanden flies very far and therefore forgoes the lunge, which costs him points. Keystone

Gregor Deschwanden once again jumps very strongly in the qualification in Bischofshofen and is once again the best non-Austrian in third place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The athlete from Lucerne jumped 142 meters, but had some trouble with the landing. Tour leader Stefan Kraft achieved the same distance - albeit with one less inrun and a perfect telemark. Maximilian Ortner also finished ahead of Deschwanden.

Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl, who are virtually on a par with Kraft in the tour rankings, also kept up with the best in fourth and sixth. Unless external influences such as the wind help, Deschwanden will hardly be able to make up the 13 meters to the tour podium on Monday.

Killian Peier will also take off for the final of the Four Hills Tournament. 137 meters earned him 22nd place. Felix Trunz (54th), on the other hand, will have to watch.