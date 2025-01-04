Thumbs up, but still slightly disappointed: Gregor Deschwanden shows a strong performance in Innsbruck, but three Austrians are still slightly better Keystone

Gregor Deschwanden has to accept a setback in Innsbruck with regard to the overall ranking of the Four Hills Tournament. The man from Lucerne finishes in a fine 4th place, but loses further ground.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Gregor Deschwanden jumps to 4th place in his third competition at the Four Hills Tournament.

Three Austrians finish on the podium in Innsbruck. Stefan Kraft wins ahead of Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig.

The decision will be made next Monday. Show more

The three Austrians, who also set the tone in the tour rankings, took the podium places in the order Stefan Kraft, Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig. And they took many points away from Deschwanden, who had worked his way up from 10th place in the second round.

Looking ahead to Bischofshofen, Deschwanden has no chance against Austria's dominance. Kraft, Hörl and Tschofenig are now only separated by 1.3 points in the tour classification, which is not even one meter. The Swiss, on the other hand, would now have to make up 13 meters on Monday.

The first round in Innsbruck was a disappointment from the Swiss point of view on several occasions. Deschwanden clearly had the weakest winds of all the top jumpers. With 126 m he kept the damage within reasonable limits, but it was still done. Hörl (134 m), Kraft (131.5) and Tschofenig (132.5) showed no weaknesses.

Killian Peier, who came third in the World Championships on this hill in February 2019 and kept up with the best in the trial jump, messed up the jump. 117.5 m meant the end. After a strong training and qualification performance in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the man from Vaud had already lost ground in the competition.