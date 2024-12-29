Gregor Deschwanden beams at the finish in Oberstdorf: The tour kick-off was a success Keystone

Gregor Deschwanden impresses at the start of the Four Hills Tournament. Two strong jumps earned him 6th place in Oberstdorf.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Lucerne native can hardly blame himself: With flights to 140 and 136.5 m, he managed two great flights. He was still clenching his fist on the way out, and there was even a cry of joy in the first round. With such a performance, the number 5 in the overall World Cup would have been able to secure his fourth podium finish of the season and the first Swiss Tour podium since Simon Ammann in Innsbruck in 2015 with a little more luck in the competition.

However, other athletes were even better in front of 25,500 spectators. First and foremost the Austrians. Just like last time in Engelberg, they managed a triple victory. This time in the order of Stefan Kraft, Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig. The veteran Kraft, tour winner in 2015, won the opening competition for the third time.

Points are added together for the overall tour ranking, not the placings. Deschwanden remains in the race after Oberstdorf. The top 6 have already clearly separated themselves.

Killian Peier also put in a strong performance. The skier from Vaud jumped 131.5 and 132.5 meters. His performance was rewarded with 12th place. Felix Trunz was 43rd and had no chance.

The tour continues on Wednesday with the New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.