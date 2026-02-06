Gregor Deschwanden sensationally secures bronze on the normal hill at the Olympic Games. In a difficult season so far, the Swiss athlete showed his potential on day X.

After the first round and a distance of 105 m, the big surprise was already in the air. The 34-year-old from Lucerne was only 0.1 points behind bronze at the halfway point. With his second jump to 107 m (hill record), he even went one better. In the end, he finished third behind the German Olympic champion Philipp Raimund and Poland's Kacper Tomasiak, tied on points with Japan's Ren Nikaido.

Deschwanden is only the third Swiss ski jumper to win a medal at the Olympic Games after Walter Steiner (silver in 1972 in Sapporo) and double Olympic champion Simon Ammann (2002 Salt Lake City and 2010 Vancouver).

The other Swiss athletes were also involved in the decision. Felix Trunz, who is only 19 years old, made up seven places in this event and finished in a good 18th place in his Olympic debut. Sandro Hauswirt's second jump was not quite able to match his impressive attempt from the first round. He dropped nine places and finished 29th in the final ranking.