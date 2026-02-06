According to her father, Lindsey Vonn should end her career for good after the horror crash in the Olympic downhill. "She's 41 years old and this is the end of her career," Alan Kildow told the AP news agency. "As long as I still have a say in it, Lindsey Vonn won't be skiing anymore."

Father in hospital overnight

"She is a very strong personality," said Kildow about his daughter. "She knows physical pain and understands her situation. And she copes well with it." The four-time overall World Cup winner and 2010 Olympic champion is "really, really strong", said Kildow. She is doing well.

Lindsey Vonn's father Alan Kildow. AP

Kildow spent the night from Sunday to Monday in his daughter's hospital room, AP reported. "She always has someone - or several people - with her," the father explained. "As long as she's here, we'll be here." Vonn's family had watched the fall live on site from the spectator area.

No return to the Olympics in Italy

It was difficult to accept what had happened, said Kildow. But Vonn is being well looked after. However, she will not be returning to this year's Winter Games, even as a fan. She is not in a position to do so, said Kildow.

Her fall had nothing to do with her previous injury, said the father of the former alpine dominator. According to Vonn herself, she had suffered a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee just a week and a half ago. Nevertheless, she was determined to win another medal at the end of her career.