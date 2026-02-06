  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

2026 Olympics in the ticker Deschwanden takes bronze ++ Vonn with first reaction after horror fall ++ Von Allmen makes history

Jan Arnet

9.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

09.02.2026, 15:30

09.02.2026, 20:56

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • Ski freestyle, slopestyle - Mathilde Gremaud🥇
  • Men's team combination: Von Allmen/Nef 🥇
  • 17.30: Speed skating, 1000 m women
  • 20.15: Snowboard, Big Air women, run 3
  • 20.15: Ski jumping, normal hill individual men, 2nd round
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Deschwanden takes bronze

    Gregor Deschwanden sensationally secures bronze on the normal hill at the Olympic Games. The 34-year-old from Lucerne is only the third Swiss ski jumper to win an Olympic medal.

    After the first round, Deschwanden was still 0.1 points behind bronze. With his second jump, he made up one place on the winning German Philipp Raimund.

    * More info to follow

  • Vonn with first reaction: "Thank you"

    Lindsey Vonn was seriously injured in a fall in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. According to media reports, the US American suffered a fracture in her lower leg and has since undergone two operations at Treviso hospital.

    The operations are intended to help stabilize her condition and prevent complications related to swelling and circulation, reports Reuters.

    According to the news agency, Vonn was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, it is not because the 41-year-old is so unwell, but because Vonn's privacy can be better protected in this way.

    According to an official statement from the hospital, Vonn "may have to stay for a few more days". On Monday afternoon, there was also a first public reaction from the US American after her horror fall. On X, Vonn reacted to a post by British journalist Dan Walker. "Thank you, Dan," she wrote with the emoji of praying hands.

    In a tweet, Walker defended Vonn's start in the Olympic downhill despite a torn cruciate ligament and wrote: "I hope her body recovers quickly and she knows that she will always be a winner."

  • Father talks about Vonn drama: "The end of her career"

    According to her father, Lindsey Vonn should end her career for good after the horror crash in the Olympic downhill. "She's 41 years old and this is the end of her career," Alan Kildow told the AP news agency. "As long as I still have a say in it, Lindsey Vonn won't be skiing anymore."

    Father in hospital overnight

    "She is a very strong personality," said Kildow about his daughter. "She knows physical pain and understands her situation. And she copes well with it." The four-time overall World Cup winner and 2010 Olympic champion is "really, really strong", said Kildow. She is doing well.

    Lindsey Vonn's father Alan Kildow.
    Lindsey Vonn's father Alan Kildow.
    AP

    Kildow spent the night from Sunday to Monday in his daughter's hospital room, AP reported. "She always has someone - or several people - with her," the father explained. "As long as she's here, we'll be here." Vonn's family had watched the fall live on site from the spectator area.

    No return to the Olympics in Italy

    It was difficult to accept what had happened, said Kildow. But Vonn is being well looked after. However, she will not be returning to this year's Winter Games, even as a fan. She is not in a position to do so, said Kildow.

    Her fall had nothing to do with her previous injury, said the father of the former alpine dominator. According to Vonn herself, she had suffered a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee just a week and a half ago. Nevertheless, she was determined to win another medal at the end of her career.

  • Von Allmen continues to write history

    For Olympic debutant Franjo von Allmen, the Winter Games are nothing short of a festival. After winning the downhill, the man from Bern also took gold in the team combined together with Tanguy Nef. The 24-year-old thus achieves something historic within three days: Von Allmen is the first male alpine skier from Switzerland to win two Olympic titles.

    Swiss double victory in team combined. Von Allmen and Nef win gold, Meillard and Odermatt silver

    Swiss double victory in team combinedVon Allmen and Nef win gold, Meillard and Odermatt silver

    Von Allmen already made history with his victory in the downhill: he is the first active downhill world champion to also become an Olympic champion.

  • Gremaud wins gold in slopestyle - despite a fall in training

    Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Olympic Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.

    Thanks to an outstanding second run, the 26-year-old from Fribourg narrowly beat the Sino-American Eileen Gu, who was competing for China in 2022, into second place. Bronze went to the Canadian Megan Oldham. Giulia Tanno, the second Swiss finalist, missed out on the podium in sixth place by just under four points.

    "It's an incredible day, I can't even describe it," said Gremaud after her coup. The Swiss athlete explained after the competition that she had had a bad fall in the last training run. "I thought it was over for a moment. It really wasn't funny. I had to take painkillers straight away, so it will certainly be difficult for my body tomorrow."

    But she was determined to see it through. "That's how competitions are. Before the Olympics, I thought to myself: 'I'm going there and I'm ready for the challenge. Anything can happen'. I'm glad I told myself that in advance, so after the fall I just thought: 'Well, here's the challenge now'."

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

More Olympics

Swiss double victory in the team combined. Mike von Grünigen:

Swiss double victory in the team combinedMike von Grünigen: "Odi won silver today"

Luge. Natalie Maag still in with a chance of an Olympic diploma

LugeNatalie Maag still in with a chance of an Olympic diploma

Fiancée of Jake Paul. Glamor girl Jutta Leerdam wins speed skating gold - McGregor without diploma

Fiancée of Jake PaulGlamor girl Jutta Leerdam wins speed skating gold - McGregor without diploma

Freestyle skiing. The best birthday present for Mathilde Gremaud

Freestyle skiingThe best birthday present for Mathilde Gremaud

Speed skating. Leerdam wins gold, McGregor without a diploma

Speed skatingLeerdam wins gold, McGregor without a diploma