- Ski freestyle, slopestyle - Mathilde Gremaud🥇
- Men's team combination: Von Allmen/Nef 🥇
- 17.30: Speed skating, 1000 m women
- 20.15: Snowboard, Big Air women, run 3
- 20.15: Ski jumping, normal hill individual men, 2nd round
Deschwanden takes bronze
Gregor Deschwanden sensationally secures bronze on the normal hill at the Olympic Games. The 34-year-old from Lucerne is only the third Swiss ski jumper to win an Olympic medal.
After the first round, Deschwanden was still 0.1 points behind bronze. With his second jump, he made up one place on the winning German Philipp Raimund.
Vonn with first reaction: "Thank you"
Lindsey Vonn was seriously injured in a fall in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. According to media reports, the US American suffered a fracture in her lower leg and has since undergone two operations at Treviso hospital.
The operations are intended to help stabilize her condition and prevent complications related to swelling and circulation, reports Reuters.
According to the news agency, Vonn was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, it is not because the 41-year-old is so unwell, but because Vonn's privacy can be better protected in this way.
According to an official statement from the hospital, Vonn "may have to stay for a few more days". On Monday afternoon, there was also a first public reaction from the US American after her horror fall. On X, Vonn reacted to a post by British journalist Dan Walker. "Thank you, Dan," she wrote with the emoji of praying hands.
In a tweet, Walker defended Vonn's start in the Olympic downhill despite a torn cruciate ligament and wrote: "I hope her body recovers quickly and she knows that she will always be a winner."
Father talks about Vonn drama: "The end of her career"
According to her father, Lindsey Vonn should end her career for good after the horror crash in the Olympic downhill. "She's 41 years old and this is the end of her career," Alan Kildow told the AP news agency. "As long as I still have a say in it, Lindsey Vonn won't be skiing anymore."
Father in hospital overnight
"She is a very strong personality," said Kildow about his daughter. "She knows physical pain and understands her situation. And she copes well with it." The four-time overall World Cup winner and 2010 Olympic champion is "really, really strong", said Kildow. She is doing well.
Kildow spent the night from Sunday to Monday in his daughter's hospital room, AP reported. "She always has someone - or several people - with her," the father explained. "As long as she's here, we'll be here." Vonn's family had watched the fall live on site from the spectator area.
No return to the Olympics in Italy
It was difficult to accept what had happened, said Kildow. But Vonn is being well looked after. However, she will not be returning to this year's Winter Games, even as a fan. She is not in a position to do so, said Kildow.
Her fall had nothing to do with her previous injury, said the father of the former alpine dominator. According to Vonn herself, she had suffered a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee just a week and a half ago. Nevertheless, she was determined to win another medal at the end of her career.
Von Allmen continues to write history
For Olympic debutant Franjo von Allmen, the Winter Games are nothing short of a festival. After winning the downhill, the man from Bern also took gold in the team combined together with Tanguy Nef. The 24-year-old thus achieves something historic within three days: Von Allmen is the first male alpine skier from Switzerland to win two Olympic titles.
Von Allmen already made history with his victory in the downhill: he is the first active downhill world champion to also become an Olympic champion.
Gremaud wins gold in slopestyle - despite a fall in training
Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Olympic Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.
Thanks to an outstanding second run, the 26-year-old from Fribourg narrowly beat the Sino-American Eileen Gu, who was competing for China in 2022, into second place. Bronze went to the Canadian Megan Oldham. Giulia Tanno, the second Swiss finalist, missed out on the podium in sixth place by just under four points.
"It's an incredible day, I can't even describe it," said Gremaud after her coup. The Swiss athlete explained after the competition that she had had a bad fall in the last training run. "I thought it was over for a moment. It really wasn't funny. I had to take painkillers straight away, so it will certainly be difficult for my body tomorrow."
But she was determined to see it through. "That's how competitions are. Before the Olympics, I thought to myself: 'I'm going there and I'm ready for the challenge. Anything can happen'. I'm glad I told myself that in advance, so after the fall I just thought: 'Well, here's the challenge now'."
-
-
