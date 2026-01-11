Jakub Paul and Belinda Bencic lose the decisive mixed doubles final. KEYSTONE

Switzerland loses the final of the United Cup in Sydney on Sunday. The team captained by Stan Wawrinka was defeated 1-2 by Poland, with Belinda Bencic and Jakub Paul losing the decisive mixed doubles match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the final match of the day, doubles specialists Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski kept the upper hand over Belinda Bencic and Jakub Paul throughout the match and ultimately won 6:4, 6:3. While the Swiss duo came close in the first set, Kawa/Zielinski pulled away early in the second.

This deficit proved impossible for Bencic and Paul to make up. After just over an hour, Switzerland's defeat in the doubles, and thus also in the final of the United Cup, was sealed. It was Bencic's first defeat of the year after she had previously shone with five wins in singles and four in doubles.

Bencic honored by the tournament

In the final against Poland, Switzerland took the lead - as they had done all week - thanks to Bencic. Against Iga Swiatek, the player from eastern Switzerland achieved an exploit. The 28-year-old defeated the world number 2 3:6, 6:0 and 6:3. Bencic's absolute dominance in the second set, which she ultimately won outright, was decisive. Bencic also managed to break early in the deciding set, which she did not relinquish until the end of the match.

For this victory - and her performance throughout the week - Bencic was named player of the tournament at the award ceremony. On the verge of tears, the 2021 Olympic champion said it had been one of the best weeks of her life.

Stan Wawrinka also thanked Bencic during the award ceremony. "We all live in Belinda's world. We are here thanks to her," said the Vaud native, who wore a T-shirt with Bencic in a cheering pose and the inscription "Belinda's World" during each of Bencic's matches.

Despite the defeat in the final, Bencic has a small consolation: thanks to her victory over Swiatek, Bencic will move up one place in the world rankings and climb to number 10. This puts her back among the top ten players in the world just over a year after her comeback from maternity leave.

Wawrinka without success despite good form

Stan Wawrinka, on the other hand, had a less successful tournament in terms of victories. Despite his good form, the 40-year-old failed to reach the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finally the final in his singles matches. In each case, however, narrowly and in three sets.

Against Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday, Wawrinka had the chance to put the Pole under pressure at the start of the third set. But the Frenchman missed his two break points.

Bencic and Paul were also unable to get anything in the following doubles match. And so Switzerland, who made it through the group stage of the United Cup for the first time, failed to secure their first title. For Poland, on the other hand, it was their second victory at the United Cup after losing in the 2024 and 2025 finals.

Bencic, Wawrinka and Co. now have around a week to recover before competing in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open.