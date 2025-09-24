The Swiss men's trio with Jan Christen, Stefan Küng and Mauro Schmid (from left to right). Picture: Keystone

The Swiss mixed relay team is on course for gold in the mixed team time trial at the World Cycling Championships in Rwanda, but has to settle for bronze after a defect in time trial world champion Marlen Reusser.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the Swiss team of Jan Christen, Stefan Küng, Mauro Schmid, Jasmin Liechti, Noemi Rüegg and Marlen Reusser, the third world championship title after 2022 and 2023 in the still young world championship discipline, which was only introduced in 2019, would definitely have been possible. However, a defect on the bike of time trial world champion Marlen Reusser, followed by a bike change, probably cost Switzerland the gold medal.

In the end, after 41.8 km on the course in Kigali, the Swiss Cycling sextet was just ten seconds behind the world champions Australia, who successfully defended the title they won in Zurich a year ago with a lead of five seconds.