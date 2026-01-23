Hurdler Jason Joseph wants to show what he's capable of at the European Championships in Birmingham after a difficult season. At the same time, he can finally put the disappointment of Tokyo behind him.

In response to a request for an interview with Jason Joseph, his mother, Susan Gross, offers insights into her emotions during her son’s last major event a year ago at the World Championships in Tokyo. She talks about how difficult it was for her to see him devastated after he was stopped before the first hurdle in the final. It hurt her even more because she couldn’t be there to support him.

So I asked Joseph if it had taken him a long time to get over that disappointment. “It’s been haunting me for quite a while now, because it feels like I have to answer this question in every interview.” Now, in Birmingham, the 27-year-old from Basel has the opportunity to change that perception and make some positive headlines. With a season-best time of 13.24 seconds, he’s ranked No. 2 on the entry list behind France’s Just Kwaou-Mathey (13.20).

A Setback at the Wrong Moment

So the starting point is promising, all the more so since the season hasn’t gone quite as Joseph would have liked so far. He himself says that it “has been a bit rocky so far, with not-so-good times and injuries.” In June, he suffered a torn muscle fiber in his hamstring, which is why he withdrew from the competitions in Ostrava and Paris as a precaution. “It wasn’t serious, but it came at a tough time,” Joseph told the Keystone-SDA news agency. He was unable to do any fast hurdle training for nearly three weeks—and this during a crucial phase when he felt he was on the verge of posting better times. His Swiss record, which he has set twice, stands at 13.07 seconds.

On the subject of injuries, Joseph says: “I feel that when you train at the level we do, you’re walking a fine line between pushing yourself to the limit and going too far. It depends on how you’re feeling that day—it can happen quickly.”

The dream of a time under 13 seconds

Until the setback, Joseph had been “more or less” satisfied with how the season was going. He said the 13.24 seconds was pretty good, even though he had, of course, wanted to achieve an even better time. “But I knew I had everything I needed to be fast,” he recalls. His preparation, during which he worked on the fundamentals, went according to plan. Among other things, he “really reworked” his start “so that I can execute it more technically cleanly and get out of the blocks better as a result.” When he was finally able to train normally again after his injury, he didn’t overcompensate in any way.

“One or two technical elements were a bit off—elements that usually work better than they have so far,” Joseph explains. “Now I just have to actively think about those elements while running so they come back to the forefront.” After all, the athlete coached by Claudine Müller is convinced he has what it takes to run a time under 13 seconds—a goal he’s been dreaming of for a long time. “I know it’s possible, but I can’t focus on that; instead, I have to give it my all.” The hurdle sprint is certainly one of the more difficult disciplines in track and field. “Everything has to come together to achieve a top time.”

On a completely different note

Joseph emphasizes that he is now in a completely different place at the season’s climax compared to last year. Back then, he won at the Diamond League meet in Rome ahead of the World Championships and finished third in Paris. “It was a completely different situation,” he clarifies. “I’m not going to the European Championships just to run in them, but to show, in a setting with top athletes, what’s actually possible this season.” He is seeded for the semifinal on Wednesday evening.

Before the European Championships two years ago in Rome—which, however, took place in June—things hadn’t gone entirely as Joseph had hoped either. Nevertheless, he won bronze, his only medal to date at a major outdoor event in the senior category. Indoors, he claimed the title in the 60-meter hurdles in Istanbul in 2023. When asked about his expectations for Birmingham, he replies: “Nothing specific, but of course the gold medal is always something I have my eye on.” Then his mother’s state of mind would be quite different as well.