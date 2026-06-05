As superstitious as Rafael Nadal, one of two Italian semi-finalists and the favorite of Belinda Bencic's daughter Bella: Flavio Cobolli Keystone

The Italian - and world - number 1 is out, the number 2 is injured. Nevertheless, an Italian will be in the final at the French Open after a brotherly duel in the semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It's a tough time for Italian tennis at the French Open. First Lorenzo Musetti, the world number 11, misses the highlight of the clay court season due to an injury to his left thigh. Then Jannik Sinner, the world number one and heavy favorite, retires in the second round with a kind of heat stroke.

And what happens? Three other Italians reach the quarter-finals, Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi meet in the semi-finals, and one of them will play for the Coupe des Mousquetaires on Sunday. While football in the Belpaese is plunging from one vale of tears to the next, Italian tennis is in outstanding form. In a crazy tournament full of surprises, in which none of the eight semi-finalists have won a Grand Slam title for the first time since 1977, the Azzurri have been something of a constant.

Arnaldi on course for a record

The big sensation in the semi-final field is Matteo Arnaldi. After a number of injury problems, the former top 30 player is now only ranked 104 in the world, but has now fought his way to his greatest success. Fighting is the perfect word. The 25-year-old from Sanremo is not a player with spectacular wow-balls, but he is a skillful tactician, a strong runner and tireless. He has already spent more than 20 hours on court in the first five matches, despite the retirement of compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second set of the quarter-finals on Wednesday evening. He is likely to set a Grand Slam record for the longest playing time at a tournament on Friday.

Arnaldi, who is only the seventh-best Italian in the current ATP ranking, will not be the favorite. His opponent will be his good friend Flavio Cobolli, the world number 14, but ranked in the top ten for the first time from Monday. They don't know exactly how many times the two have played against each other, but this will be their first time at the Italian U10 or U11 championships.

Cobolli's semi-final appearance is a little less surprising. In 2020, he won the junior doubles at the French Open alongside Dominic Stricker from Bern, and since then the Roman has steadily climbed the rankings. "This is the best court in the world," he enthuses about Roland-Garros. In contrast to Arnaldi, he has only dropped two sets in the current tournament - in the round of 16 against the unseeded American Zachary Svajda and on Wednesday against the world number six Félix Auger-Aliassime. It was the only match in which Cobolli trailed by a set.

Nadal's shower and blue eyes for Bella

The rather superstitious Cobolli has a funny secret to success and a cute fan. He always tries to use the same shower. He recounts a funny episode: Rafael Nadal waited impatiently the first time. "He knocked and told me to hurry up." He said that this had been his shower for 14 years and that he always used it. "Then I said to myself, this should be a good one for me too." Cobolli is also the favorite of Belinda Bencic's two-year-old daughter Bella, as the 2021 Olympic champion revealed before the tournament. "She loves his blue eyes and he has a great way with her."

Of course, that can't buy him victory at the French Open, but he is getting closer and closer. Cobolli would be the third Italian champion in Paris after Nicola Pietrangeli (1959, 1960) and Adriano Panatta (1976). Germany has been waiting even longer, 89 years (Henner Henkel 1937), for a men's champion.

After Sinner's retirement, Alexander Zverev became the clear top favorite. The only thing standing in the way of the world number three is his nerves. He has only won three of his ten Grand Slam semi-finals to date and has never won a final. The second-last hurdle for the Hamburg native is Jakub Mensik, ATP number 27 from the Czech Republic and, like Cobolli and Arnaldi, a semi-final debutant.