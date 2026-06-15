The 24-year-old’s path to the world’s top ice hockey league has been opened with a one-year contract, as the Red Wings announced on their website. With Rochette, the next Swiss World Championship silver medalist—following Attilio Biasca just one day earlier—is getting the chance to play in the NHL.

For the native of western Switzerland, this marks the fulfillment of a long-held goal. Despite strong performances during his junior years in Canada, Rochette had not been considered by any NHL club. It was only his development with Lausanne and his impressive performance with the Swiss national team at the home World Championship that brought him to the attention of the Detroit front office.

It remains to be seen whether Rochette, the son of former top Canadian referee Stéphane Rochette, will play regularly for the Red Wings as early as next season or will initially see action with the farm team, the Grand Rapids Griffins, in the AHL. Like Biasca, the Neuchâtel native signed a two-way contract that allows him to play in both leagues. With this signing, however, the Red Wings are signaling that they believe the Swiss player is ready to make the leap to the NHL level.