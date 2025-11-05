Swiss motorcycle talent Noah Dettwiler in March 2024 Keystone

Swiss Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler, who was involved in a serious accident, continues to make great progress.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As his friend and advisor Tom Lüthi told SRF ten days after the terrible accident in the run-up to the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Solothurn rider's condition has improved to such an extent that he can be transferred to Switzerland for further treatment. "He recently had another head scan - everything is okay there now," the 2005 125cc World Champion gave the all-clear.

Before the start of the Moto3 race in Sepang on October 26, Dettwiler had ridden slowly on the side of the track during the warm-up lap. The Spanish world champion José Antonio Rueda overlooked his opponent and crashed with full force into the rear of the Swiss rider, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, including several cardiac arrests. Doctors performed emergency surgery to save the 20-year-old's life.

Rueda also suffered cardiac arrest

In addition to Dettwiler, Rueda also suffered worse injuries in the serious collision than initially reported. As his team announced on Wednesday, the Spaniard of the same age also required emergency medical treatment on the track due to a cardiac arrest. Initially, there had only been talk of a broken hand and several bruises.