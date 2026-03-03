Noah Dettwiler appeared before the media on Monday. Keystone

A good four months ago, doctors in Malaysia feared for his life. Now Noah Dettwiler talks about his plans to race motorcycles again.

After a serious Moto3 accident in Sepang with several cardiac arrests and serious injuries, Noah Dettwiler fought his way back to life faster than expected.

Despite continuing physical limitations, he is pressing ahead with his comeback and refusing to apportion blame for the momentous crash.

This year, the 20-year-old wants to start again in the Italian Supersport Championship on Ducati, with the aim of proving himself in sport in 2027. Show more

Listening to Noah Dettwiler speak today, it is hard to imagine how close everything was just a few months ago. 18 weeks ago, his fate was decided within seconds in Sepang. On the inspection lap, he was hit by Jose Antonio Rueda. The world champion can no longer avoid him and crashes into Dettwiler.

The consequences: Several cardiac arrests, an open leg fracture, injuries to the cervical spine, lungs, spleen and a brain haemorrhage. Dettwiler lies in intensive care for days - not only his racing career, but also his life is on the line.

Almost four months after the crash, the 20-year-old appears in front of the media again for the first time. He appears composed, motivated, almost eager to attack. "I've made faster progress than I would have thought. The fractures in my leg haven't completely healed yet. Apart from that, everything is fine, even if I can still feel a few things."

"I can ride a bike, but not jog yet"

He has no recollection of the accident. It was only days later, when he visited his family in hospital, that his memories returned. This was followed by Rega transport to Switzerland, rehabilitation in Basel and later in Barcelona, where he lives and trains.

Progress is faster than expected. "I never thought I would get back on my feet so quickly. My strong body helped, not everyone would have survived this terrible accident and I was very lucky in my misfortune." He is not completely symptom-free yet. There is a nail in his left leg from the knee to the ankle. "I can ride my bike, but I can't jog yet."

He can deal with the images of the crash soberly. He doesn't blame anyone: "Accidents like that can happen and every racing cyclist accepts the risk." He is in contact with Rueda. "Not about the accident, more about how we're doing."

Return to the race track

And then comes the sentence that overshadows everything: "I quickly realized that I really wanted to get back on the race track." Dettwiler is planning his comeback in the Italian Supersport Championship - on a Ducati that is stronger and faster than anything he has ridden before. "I don't know yet how I'll react mentally when I'm riding at 280 kilometers per hour. But I want to have an answer as soon as possible."

The contract with an Italian team initially runs for one year, with the project scheduled to run for two seasons. The relaunch should be successful in 2026, and he wants to deliver results in 2027. Ideally, a wildcard entry in the Supersport World Championship could even be on the cards.

Many would cut back after such an experience. Dettwiler would not. Passion is stronger than fear. Even if it was "certainly the most difficult time of my life". Above all, he found support from family and friends. This support helped him to come to terms with what he had experienced. His guiding principle: "With a clear goal in mind, you can get through such difficult times."