More good news from Kuala Lumpur: Swiss motorcycle rider Noah Dettwiler can leave the intensive care unit five days after his serious crash at the Moto3 race in Malaysia.

This was announced by Dettwiler's team CIP Green Power and his management. On Wednesday, the doctors announced that Dettwiler's condition was no longer critical. Since then, the man from Solothurn has continued to make "remarkable progress", as his management writes. He is now awake and communicating with his family and doctors. He has been transferred to a private clinic in Kuala Lumpur to continue his recovery.

Following further x-rays, the doctors also discovered a tear in Dettwiler's neck, which will require him to wear a neck brace for the next few weeks. He will also have to undergo another operation on his leg. It is still unclear when he will be able to return to Switzerland and whether the operation will take place in Malaysia or after his repatriation.

Before the start of the Moto3 race in Sepang on Sunday, Dettwiler rode slowly at the side of the track on the warm-up lap. The Spanish world champion José Antonio Rueda overlooked his opponent and crashed with full force into the rear of the rider from Solothurn, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, including several cardiac arrests. Doctors performed emergency surgery to save the 20-year-old's life.