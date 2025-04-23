Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils lose their second game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Picture: Keystone

The New Jersey Devils also lose the second game of the playoff round of 16. The Tampa Bay Lightning concede a 2:6 defeat to champions Florida to kick off their series.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Devils are already under a lot of pressure after their second defeat. The team with Switzerland's Nico Hischier and Timo Meier lost 3-1 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Swede Jesper Bratt put the visitors in front as early as the 4th minute. However, the home team turned the game around in the middle third. At 2:1, the Devils were even outnumbered. Immediately before the goal, captain Hischier lost the face-off in the attacking zone. With 37 seconds remaining, the Hurricanes finally scored into the empty net.

Meier and Hischier did not have the best of evenings. Both left the ice with a minus-2 record. Jonas Siegenthaler was still missing due to injury. The series continues on Saturday night. Then the Devils enjoy home ice for the first time.

Tampa Bay without a chance against champions Florida

Janis Moser also had a poor start to the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the second-to-last round of the regular season, they defeated the Florida Panthers 5:1 in a neighborhood duel. Now they were beaten 2:6 by the champions in front of their home crowd.

The Lightning were able to equalize the visitors' early goal on the power play. However, the home team had no answer to the 2:1 45 seconds before the first siren and three more goals in the middle third. The Lightning only conceded three penalties - all of which were saved by Andrei Wassilewski. Moser went scoreless in his 13 minutes of ice time.

The second game of the best-of-7 series will take place in Tampa again on Friday night. Last year, the Panthers beat the Lightning 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs on their way to the title. They won the first two away games.