Like Timo Meier, Nico Hischier was the scorer in the Devils' 6-3 win over the Rangers. Keystone

The New Jersey Devils are keeping their small chance of making the playoffs alive in the NHL. The team with goal scorers Nico Hischier and Timo Meier defeated the New York Rangers 6-3.

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Even after their third win in a row, the Devils are still not very enthusiastic when looking at the Eastern Conference standings. The gap to a place in the knockout phase of the championship is still ten points - an immense mortgage with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

In the derby against the Rangers, the bottom team in the East, the Devils had to endure success. The visitors only led 4:3 at Madison Square Garden until seven minutes from the end, when American Jack Hughes and Swede Jesper Bratt made the difference clear.

Nico Hischier tied the game at 1:1 in the first period with his 24th goal of the season on the power play. In the second period, Hischier was also one of the assistants on the 3:2, which the Canadian Connor Brown also scored in overtime.

Timo Meier, now the team's second-highest scorer behind Hischier with 19 goals and the second-highest scorer of any Swiss in the NHL this season, increased the lead to 4:2 in the third period. Defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler, the third Swiss in the Devils' service, was not involved in any of the six goals.

Bichsel on a high with Dallas Stars

Lian Bichsel is still on a high with the Dallas Stars. The team from Texas, the No. 2 team in the league, won the summit meeting against the No. 1 team, the Colorado Avalanche, 2:1 on the road after a penalty shootout. The Stars, who have won 15 of their last 17 games, are still two points behind the recently weakening Denver team in the Western Conference standings with one more game to play. The Avalanche suffered their third defeat in a row.

The St. Louis Blues with Pius Suter also suffered another defeat. They lost the duel between two teams from the lower regions of the rankings to the Calgary Flames 1:2 on penalties. The Blues were once again beaten by the Flames, currently the second-worst team in the current championship in terms of points, after eight wins across the season.