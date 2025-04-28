The Swiss trio of the New Jersey Devils are facing elimination from the NHL playoffs. Even goals from Nico Hischier and Timo Meier cannot avert the third defeat against Carolina.

Keystone-SDA SDA

New Jersey lost its home game against the Carolina Hurricanes 2:5 and is trailing 3:1 in the quarter-final series.

The Devils got off to a miserable start in the game. They were already 2-0 down after ten minutes and 3-0 down after 21 minutes, with Andrej Swetschnikow scoring at lightning speed at the start of both the first and second periods. In the opening period after 52 seconds, in the middle period after 42 seconds.

It was the Swiss forward duo that brought the Devils back into the game. Captain Nico Hischier reduced the deficit to 1:3 in the 23rd minute, and his strike partner Timo Meier scored the 2:3 equalizer in the 28th minute with a trick shot from a turn. It was the Appenzell native's tenth playoff goal in the NHL.

The home team then pressed for the equalizer. The game was open again until Carolina increased the lead to 4:2 in the 55th minute through Jordan Martinook. Russia's Svetchnikov finally put the final points on the board with his third personal goal of the game, making it 5:2.

Carolina can now advance to the next playoff round with a win in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes now have a total of three match pucks in the best-of-7 series.

The Washington Capitals with superstar Alexander Ovechkin are also just one win away from advancing after their 5-2 win in Montreal.