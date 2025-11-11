Despite goal and assist from Timo Meier (right): The New Jersey Devils come off the ice a loser in front of their home crowd for the first time this season Keystone

The New Jersey Devils lose for the first time in their eighth home game of the season. Timo Meier scored twice, but could not prevent the 3-2 defeat after overtime against the New York Islanders.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The home team got off to the better start in the neighborhood duel. Meier scored from a central position in the 3rd minute of overtime and marked his fifth goal of the season. After the visitors had turned the game around, the 29-year-old from eastern Switzerland was also involved in the equalizer five seconds before the end of regulation time. Meier provided the penultimate pass for Simon Nemec's goal - his eighth assist, taking his tally to 13 points.

However, it was not enough for the Devils to get more than one point. Mathew Barzal scored in the 2nd minute of overtime to hand New Jersey its first home defeat of the season. This was anything but a compelling result, as the home team ended up with a 35-24 shot advantage. Captain Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler went scoreless for the hosts in just under 25 and 20 minutes of ice time respectively.

The Nashville Predators are still not getting up to speed. Without the still-injured Swiss captain Roman Josi, the team from Tennessee suffered its fifth straight defeat in a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers.