For Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey, finishing fourth in the 100-meter final is doubly frustrating. She missed the bronze medal by one hundredth of a second after initially appearing in third place on the stadium scoreboard.

Salomé Kora, who also competed in the final at the European Championships in Birmingham, was already hugging her teammate, and both were jumping up and down on the track. But the joy was short-lived: Di Tizio-Frey was pushed down one spot by Delphine Nkansa, the surprise contender from Belgium.

“It hurts,” said the woman from Zug, who stepped up to the SRF microphone without shedding a tear. “I had the strength in my legs. At the end, I just tensed up a little.” This hadn’t happened to her in the semifinal, which she easily won with a time of 11.02 seconds, finishing second overall. “Before a final, you can already feel that there’s more at stake now,” she added.

The 29-year-old did not want to comment in detail on the organizers’ failure to show up. “I was really looking forward to it,” was all she said. She wants to keep her eyes on the future. There are still more races to come, including the women’s and mixed relays. Di Tizio-Frey was nevertheless able to find some positives in Monday’s results. “The times were definitely okay,” she noted.

The same goes for Salomé Kora, who advanced to the final in eighth place with a time of 11.12 seconds but stumbled out of the blocks in the final. After the first few steps, she was unable to maintain her upper-body posture. “In the final, you really want to do better,” said the St. Gallen native.

Lobalu attributes it to his own mistake

"I won't make that mistake again on Saturday," Dominic Lobalu emphasized after finishing 7th in the 5,000-meter race. In the 10,000 meters, the defending champion plans to pace himself and not set the pace.

In Lap 7, Lobalu had had enough of the slow pace and picked up the tempo at the front. The eventual medalists, however, had no interest in an elimination race and mostly held back. Jimmy Gressier, who had won bronze in the 5,000 meters and gold in the 10,000 meters at the World Championships in Tokyo a year ago, supported Lobalu at times. But in the end, the Frenchman also came away empty-handed.

“I should have just waited. On Saturday, I’ll stay in the back,” Lobalu insisted once again. Otherwise, he was satisfied with his comeback after suffering from muscle tightness. “It was a good race. Unfortunately, no medal, but that’s sports.”

Lobalu was able to witness a successful comeback up close. After nearly a year away from competition, Jakob Ingebrigtsen won his fourth consecutive European championship title in the 5,000-meter race. The Norwegian, who had undergone Achilles tendon surgery in January, crossed the finish line in 13:15.29 minutes, securing his seventh European Championship title. The 25-year-old is a two-time world champion in the 5,000-meter race (2022 and 2023) and a two-time Olympic champion (1,500 meters in 2021 and 5,000 meters in 2024). In addition to his four European titles in the 5,000-meter race, he has three in the 1,500 meters. He will not be competing in any further events in Birmingham.

Ehammer happy

On Tuesday evening, Simon Ehammer hopes to add to his medal collection. At major outdoor events, his collection includes European Championship silver and bronze from 2022 (decathlon) and 2024 (long jump), as well as a World Championship bronze from 2022 (long jump). His strategy: “Put on a smile and get the crowd on my side. That’s what keeps me going,” he said in an SRF interview.

“I’m relieved,” admitted Ehammer, who had returned to competition on Monday in the qualifying round after recovering from a thigh strain and a lengthy break from competition. “I’m glad I got three attempts in the qualifying round. That helps me find my rhythm." Before Birmingham, he hadn’t made a single practice jump with a full run-up. “I just sprinted to see if the run-up was right, but then I didn’t take off,” he clarified. However, he believes that thanks to his work on the basics, he has lost hardly any of his performance level.

The injury appears to be behind him; it wasn’t even mentioned in the SRF interview. Ehammer is confident that he can add another crown to his 2026 competitive season, which he marked with an indoor world record in the heptathlon and top-tier Swiss records in the long jump and decathlon.