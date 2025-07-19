Baumgartner is said to have tried to activate the reserve parachute. However, this failed due to the low altitude. This has yet to be confirmed by a technical consultant commissioned by the public prosecutor's office. However, the accident theory is also supported by the statements of two people who saw the paramotor crash and were questioned by the carabinieri who arrived at the scene of the accident.
One tourist told the newspaper: "I saw the paraglider in free fall. It was spinning in a spiral." A local also explained: "When I saw the glider fall, it wasn't far from the ground. I am an enthusiastic paraglider myself and I don't believe that a sudden illness caused the paraglider to go out of control. A nosedive like the one I saw could only be due to a technical problem."
In the meantime, the Fermo public prosecutor's office has ordered an autopsy after the first autopsy in order to definitively determine the cause of death.