Lindsey Vonn is back in the US ski team. When and whether the 40-year-old will return to the World Cup remains to be seen. But the euphoria is already palpable. Also among other skiers.

Lindsey Vonn is returning to the ski circus.

At the weekend, the 40-year-old will be taking part in training sessions with the US ski team in Colorado, as Vonn confirmed on Instagram.

Some ski stars are already looking forward to the comeback of the former speed dominatrix. Show more

Marcel Hirscher doesn't seem to be the only ski superstar who wants to give it another go this winter several years after retiring. Lindsey Vonn is now also about to return to the World Cup. On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the 40-year-old will officially be part of the US ski team again from Friday.

It doesn't take long for Vonn to get in touch herself on Instagram. "So, it's off to Colorado. I hope the US ski team suit still fits me," she writes in a video showing her in the downhill squat again.

Reactions from Braathen, Sarrazin and co.

The US ski team's response follows immediately: "We're bringing a few extras, just in case..." In Colorado, the speed team will be preparing for the first runs of the season in December. Nina O'Brien, Breezy Johnson and other members of the US team are already looking forward to meeting their new celebrity teammate. "Let's go!" can be read everywhere.

It's not just the Americans who are excited about Vonn's comeback plans. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who has also made his comeback for Brazil after a year's absence, commented on the post with a princess emoji. Downhill skier Cyprien Sarrazin also makes his presence felt in the comments with emojis (😮‍💨 🙌🏽). Felix Neureuther also writes: "Let's go!".

The next few days and weeks will show how quickly Vonn - five years after retiring - is back with her artificial knee joint, which she has had since April of this year. "I'm trying not to take on too much because I still have a few hurdles to overcome," she tells the New York Times.

However, the 82-time World Cup winner is certainly not traveling to Colorado just for fun. "My goal is to enjoy it here, and hopefully that path will lead me to World Cup races," she says. "I wouldn't be back on the US ski team if I didn't have intentions."

Federer and the squeezed lemon

Did Roger Federer inspire Vonn to give it her all again? Vonn recounts a conversation with Federer. "He said something that somehow stuck in my mind," says Vonn. "He said: 'I squeezed every drop out of the lemon I had. There was nothing more I could give'."

Vonn continued: "And I felt like I had done that in my career. I pushed myself as hard as I could. But I feel like my lemon has more juice now," Vonn concluded.

The World Cup calendar sees the women traveling to Beaver Creek in the USA for speed races in December. Vonn could at least appear there as a forerunner, which would further solidify her return to the international stage.