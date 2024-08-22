Stan Wawrinka can look towards the 3rd round at the US Open - possible opponent in the 2nd round is the Chilean number 26 seed Nicolas Jarry Keystone

Viktorija Golubic will face Spain's number 26 seed Paula Badosa in the first round of the US Open. Stan Wawrinka will play a qualifier in the first round.

SDA

This was the result of the draw on Friday. The first opponent for Dominic Stricker, the third Swiss player in the two main draw matches of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, is 23-year-old Argentinian Francisco Comesana (ATP 101).

Badosa was ranked No. 2 in the world in 2022 and temporarily dropped out of the top 100 this year. In the last three months, she has fought her way back up to No. 27 thanks to winning the tournament in Washington and reaching the semi-finals in Cincinnati. The 26-year-old won against Golubic, who has never made it past the first round at the US Open and is currently ranked 76th in the WTA rankings, in two sets in Montreal in 2021.

Wawrinka, who has a wild card and won the last Grand Slam tournament of the season in 2016 and reached the 3rd round last year, could face top seed Jannik Sinner from Italy in the 3rd round. The 39-year-old Vaud native's possible opponents in the 2nd round are No. 26 seed Nicolas Jarry or Australian Christopher O'Connell (ATP 94).

The defending champion Novak Djokovic, seeded No. 2, will first play a qualifier - like the Wimbledon and French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz, who is in Sinner's half of the table and can therefore only meet Olympic champion Djokovic in the final.

In the women's tournament, the number 1 and 2 seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will also start against qualifiers. Last year's winner Coco Gauff, who could meet Sabalenka in the semi-finals, will start against Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva (WTA 66).

SDA