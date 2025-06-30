Jannik Sinner struggles with pain in his elbow in the round of 16 at Wimbledon and is on the verge of retirement. But then his opponent is injured.

Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon despite being clearly behind after his opponent Grigor Dimitrov was injured. The 23-year-old Italian was himself struggling with an injury to his right elbow, but at 3:6, 5:7, 2:2 from Sinner's point of view, the Bulgarian had to retire.

After serving to win the match in the third set, Dimitrov dropped to his knees, his face contorted with pain, and held his right breast with his left hand. Sinner rushed to his opponent's side and asked how he was feeling. Dimitrov went into the dressing room for treatment, returned a short time later in tears, gave up and could barely raise his arm to shake the referee's hand.

"I don't know what to say. He's an incredible player," said Sinner in the interview on the pitch. "He's had so much misfortune in the past few years, he's a friend of mine. He deserved to play in the next round. I hope he recovers quickly." Dimitrov had to retire for the fifth Grand Slam tournament in a row.

Sinner himself had slipped in the first game of the match and slightly hyperextended his elbow. At 2:3 in the second set, the South Tyrolean had himself treated and swallowed several tablets.