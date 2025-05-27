Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov experienced another bitter disappointment Keystone

Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 17) experienced a premiere at the French Open in Paris that nobody wants to see.

The 34-year-old from Bulgaria was leading 6:2, 6:3, 2:6 in his first round match against the American qualifier Ethan Quinn (ATP 106) when he had to retire for the fourth time in a row at a Grand Slam tournament.

The Russian Daniil Medvedev (ATP 11) was also eliminated. Although he overcame a two-set deficit against Britain's Cameron Norrie (ATP 81) and was able to serve for the match at 5:4 in the fifth set, he then lost the last three games.

The Serb Novak Djokovic (ATP 6) did not show any weakness, who, three days after his 100th tournament win on the ATP Tour, gave the American Mackenzie McDonald (ATP 98) no chance and won 6:3, 6:3, 6:3. The German Alexander Zverev (ATP 3) also did not drop a set against the American Learner Tien (ATP 67), winning 6:3, 6:3, 6:4.