58 Grand Slam tournaments in a row Dimitrov's impressive Major streak comes to an end

12.8.2025 - 20:07

A pectoral muscle injury suffered at Wimbledon means Grigor Dimitrov will not be able to take part in the 2025 US Open
Grigor Dimitrov has been forced to cancel his participation in the US Open due to injury. This breaks an impressive streak for the Bulgarian: he has played 58 Grand Slam tournaments in a row since 2011.

12.08.2025, 20:35

After suffering a partial tear of his right pectoral muscle in the round of 16 at Wimbledon against the eventual winner Jannik Sinner, the fourth major tournament of the year has come too soon for the 34-year-old Dimitrov. The former world number 3 is not yet ready to make his comeback on August 24 in New York.

The record is held by Feliciano Lopez. The Spaniard played 79 Grand Slam tournaments in a row between 2002 and 2022 before failing to qualify for the French Open.

