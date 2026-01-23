Rodwin Dionicio is leaving EHC Biel and will play for SC Bern starting next season. Both clubs announced this on Friday.

The defenseman's contract in Biel was originally set to run through the end of April 2027, after the 22-year-old joined the Seelanders in the winter of 2025.

Last season, the Swiss player appeared in 51 National League games, recording 27 points. Dionicio has now signed a three-year contract with Bern. He previously played for SCB’s youth teams from 2019 to 2021.