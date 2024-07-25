Stefan Bissegger wanted a medal in the time trial, but can come to terms with 6th place. "The performance was actually good. I did the best I could," says the Thurgau native.

"Of course, 6th place is not what I wanted. But it's not a disgrace either and it's still okay," said Bissegger in the SRF interview. "The performance was actually good. I did the best I could. I struggled a bit in the corners because it was so wet. Before the start, I watched the women's race and was perhaps a little too cautious because there were so many crashes. As I still slid in some corners, I think I was still close to the limit."