Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: in our ticker, we will keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris.
Bissegger: "The performance was actually good"
Stefan Bissegger wanted a medal in the time trial, but can come to terms with 6th place. "The performance was actually good. I did the best I could," says the Thurgau native.
"Of course, 6th place is not what I wanted. But it's not a disgrace either and it's still okay," said Bissegger in the SRF interview. "The performance was actually good. I did the best I could. I struggled a bit in the corners because it was so wet. Before the start, I watched the women's race and was perhaps a little too cautious because there were so many crashes. As I still slid in some corners, I think I was still close to the limit."
-
Diploma instead of a medal for Bissegger and Küng
Swiss time trialists Stefan Bissegger and Stefan Küng come away empty-handed in the Olympic time trial. Finishing 6th and 8th in difficult conditions in the rain, the men from Thurgau missed out on the medal they were aiming for.
Bissegger was over a minute behind the podium. Küng finished a further nine seconds behind.
The Olympic champion was Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian world champion won the 32.4 km course through Paris ahead of Italian Filippo Ganna and compatriot Wout van Aert.
-
TV commentator suspended after comments at the opening ceremony
The Polish television station TVP has suspended the well-known sports journalist Przemyslaw Babiarz after he made a controversial statement during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. He will not comment on any further broadcasts from Paris for the time being, the public broadcaster announced in Warsaw.
When the French singer Juliette Armanet started the song "Imagine" by John Lennon at the opening ceremony on Friday, the 60-year-old said: "A world without heaven, without nations and without religion. This is a vision of peace that should embrace everyone. Unfortunately, it is the vision of communism."
-
Antonio Djakovic in tears: "Pain and disappointment together"
Antonio Djakovic clearly misses the final in the 400-meter freestyle swimming event. The 21-year-old from Zurich swims the eight lengths of the course in 3:49.77 minutes, almost six seconds faster than his best performance. "I didn't expect that," says the Ustmer after the preliminary round race on "SRF". Although he was still ill, he felt good before the competition.
Djakovic speaks of "pain and disappointment". The final was his goal. However, he wants to "give my best again" next Sunday. Djakovic will then compete in the 200 meter freestyle.
