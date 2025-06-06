One week before the start of the Tour de Suisse, Director Olivier Senn comments on the state of preparations and the innovations in favor of safety. Keystone

Tour de Suisse Director Olivier Senn looks ahead to the 88th Tour de Suisse and explains why the women are preferred to the men. The man from Aargau also talks about safety.

Olivier Senn, unlike in 2024, when neither the Nufenen nor the Furka Pass could be used, this year you don't have to worry about winter closures on the planned route. Do you have other worries a week before the start of the Tour de Suisse?

Whether the passes are open or not is fortunately not an issue this year. Last weekend, the San Bernardino also opened as the last pass to be used by the Tour this year. In general, we are very, very far along in our planning. You can tell that we don't have to plan a home World Championships at the same time this year.

For the first time, the women's Tour de Suisse, which starts next Thursday in Gstaad, will take place before the men's Tour. Why did you bring the women's tour forward?

There are two main reasons for this. This date does much better justice to the women's performances and the absolute top line-up of the Tour. It puts them clearly in the spotlight and doesn't just take place on the side or after the men's tour.

And the second reason?

Until last year, the women's tour was sandwiched between the national championships, which began with the time trial the day after the end of the tour. We have got rid of this problem and are therefore less in danger of top athletes and teams having to miss out on competing in the Tour de Suisse Women. Now the riders can concentrate fully on the Tour de Suisse.

In 2024, the Tour de Suisse Women posted a loss in the low six-figure range. Will the larger platform for the women's race perhaps also have a positive effect on revenue?

Unfortunately not yet. It's still the same: There are high expectations about how to push women's sport as an organizer. But nobody wants to pay for it. But we continue to hope that this will change in the future - especially because of the better platform.

What is your ideal scenario for the 88th staging of the men's tour?

As always: That the overall classification is still open before the last stage.

Let's switch from sport to safety. With Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse 2023 and Muriel Furrer at last year's World Championships in Zurich, Swiss cycling was recently shaken by two fatal racing accidents. Now the Tour de Suisse is the first cycling race in the world to introduce comprehensive rider and convoy tracking as well as a mobile safety center. What is your intention with these measures?

There are three main issues. One is that we can better identify the risks. We are taking more people onto the route in advance and inspecting it differently than before. The whole thing is then recorded in VeloViewer. A system that is used by all teams. The second point is that we can communicate this information much better and virtually live to the teams and all riders.

And the last point?

It concerns tracking and monitoring. We track all drivers and all vehicles. This information flows together in the mobile safety center. Three people are employed there. One focuses on the drivers and one on the convoy, while the third keeps an eye on the overall situation. This also includes television signals, the VeloViewer and the weather radar.

Is that a technical problem?

The individual parts are technically the smaller problem. Everything has been around for more or less a long time. But bringing it all together in one place, the safety center, and then using this information to make the right decisions has never been done before.

So the first phase of the tour is probably also about gathering knowledge and learning in "hot" operation?

Absolutely. This is the first time the system has been used in racing. By the middle or end of the tour at the latest, we want to be at a level where we can really understand and use the system. But also that we can gather important insights for the future.

