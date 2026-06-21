More spectators, greater reach, and positive feedback from teams and sponsors: Following the premiere, the Tour de Suisse organizers feel vindicated in their new event concept.

The Tour de Suisse has reinvented itself this year. By holding the women’s and men’s races in parallel, featuring circuit stages that start and finish at the same location, and condensing the event into five race days, the Swiss national tour took a step that no other World Tour stage race has taken before. The organizers aim to reposition the Swiss national tour as an event and take on a pioneering role in international cycling.

Pogacar as an Additional Crowd Magnet

For Tour Director Olivier Senn, it’s clear after the initial experience that the new format works. Feedback from spectators, sponsors, and teams has been overwhelmingly positive. At the same time, the Tour de Suisse has met the expectations associated with its reorientation. “We can say it actually delivered what we wanted,” says Senn. More entertainment, higher spectator numbers in the stage towns, and additional engagement opportunities for sponsors and hosts have all been achieved.

Tadej Pogacar’s participation brought additional attention. The Slovenian world champion drew crowds to the route and gave the new concept extra visibility. “He brings us the spectators, but he also gives us the opportunity to really communicate this new concept on a broad scale,” says Senn. The high media presence also helped gather valuable feedback for the tour’s further development.

Transfers Remain the Biggest Challenge

Despite the positive results, the organizers see room for improvement. In particular, the long transfers between stage locations are considered the biggest challenge—for riders and teams as well as for the logistics crew. This year’s route was partly dictated by existing commitments and contracts, according to Senn. In the future, the distances between stages are set to become significantly shorter.

One consequence concerns the tour’s geographical scope. In the future, the Tour de Suisse will, whenever possible, no longer include all language regions at the same time. “In the future, we will certainly not include more than two parts of the country in a single tour,” Senn announced. Possible scenarios include, for example, editions featuring French-speaking Switzerland and German-speaking Switzerland, or German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino. Including three language regions at the same time would unnecessarily complicate logistics.

Planning for 2027 Well Underway

To further boost the appeal of the stage locations, the organizers plan to increasingly explore races with multiple finish lines, similar to those seen at World Championships. This could make the races even more appealing for spectators on site. “This is something we would very much like to incorporate in the future,” said Senn. However, this depends on the conditions at the respective stage locations as well as traffic situations.

Planning for the upcoming editions is already well underway, though nothing has been finalized yet. During this year’s race, potential stage locations were already introduced to the new concept on-site, Senn explained. “The goal is to have the next edition finalized over the course of the summer and, hopefully, the 2028 Tour by the end of the year. That’s our roadmap,” said the Tour director.

Long-Term Investment in the Future

Those in charge intend to stick to the basic direction. For Senn, the 2026 edition marks the beginning of a long-term development. As organizers, they are convinced that the new format of the race is the right response to the changing demands in the sports and events sector.

Managing Director Gabriela Buchs also emphasized that the reform—which also involves cost savings and a budget cut of about one-third—is designed for the long term. “This evolution was never a short-term financial exercise, but rather a very deliberate strategic investment in the future of the Tour de Suisse,” she said.

Senn also sees this as an answer to the question of how cycling can remain attractive in the long term. The classic “A-to-B” stages made the sport great, but now new approaches are needed. “Our task is to keep cycling attractive even in 10, 20, or 30 years.” Based on their initial experiences, those in charge feel vindicated in their approach. “The positive response has shown that this bold move has paid off,” said Buchs.